Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Areca Nuts Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:40pm CEST

The "China: Areca Nuts - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the areca nut market in China. It presents the latest data of the Market value, consumption, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and food balance. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Per Capita Consumption

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Harvested Area from 2007-2016

4.3 Yield from 2007-2016

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices By Country

7. Prices And Price Development

7.1 Producer Prices

7.2 Producer Prices Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v854p2/china_areca_nuts?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aGAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom says takes pause on external debt market over legal risks
RE
11:02aMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
11:02aCEL SCI CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:01aMASTERCARD : Tajik National Bank extends licenses of payment systems
AQ
11:01aATS, CP at 52-week highs
AQ
11:01aGlobal Fruit Concentrate Market to Reach $41.8 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:01aIZEA Announces UnityRank in IZEAx
BU
11:01aAgTech Company Bear Flag Robotics Raises $3.5 Million Seed Round Led by True Ventures
BU
11:00aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : shares sink, Muddy Waters tweet stirs fresh debt fears
RE
11:00aMEDNAX INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mednax, Inc. - MD
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.