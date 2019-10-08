Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Art Financial : 1. Proposed Grand of General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Share 2. Proposed Re-election of Director an 3. Notice of annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Art Financial Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 藝 術 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

1. PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

2. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AND

3. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of the front and inside cover pages shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' of this circular.

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to read the notice and complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

18 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

Introduction .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Issue Mandate

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Repurchase Mandate and Extension Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Closure of register of members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Proposed re-election of Director . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Voting at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Actions to be taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Responsibility statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Appendix I

-

Brief particulars of retiring Director proposed to be re-elected . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

-

Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AGM-1

This circular is prepared in both English and Chinese. In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this circular will prevail.

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''act in concert'' or ''acting in concert''

''Annual General Meeting''

''Articles''

''associates'' ''Board'' ''Companies Law''

''Company''

has the same meaning as defined under the Listing Rules

the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m., the notice of which is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular, and any adjournment thereof

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time

has the same meaning as defined under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors of the Company

the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands

China Art Financial Holdings Limited 中國藝術金融控股有 限公司, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1572)

''controlling shareholder(s)'' ''Director(s)'' ''Extension Mandate''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

director(s) of the Company

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to the effect that the total number of Shares which may be allotted and issued under the Issue Mandate may be increased by an additional number representing such number of Shares actually repurchased under the refreshed Repurchase Mandate

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Issue Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting for the

Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot,

issue or otherwise deal with new Shares up to a maximum

of 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share

capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of the

relevant resolution for approving such mandate

''Latest Practicable Date''

12 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

herein

''Listing Date''

8 November 2016, being the date on which the Shares are

listed and from which dealings in the Shares commenced on

the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China

''Repurchase Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to enable

the Directors to repurchase the Shares on the Stock

Exchange, the aggregate nominal amount of which shall not

exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share

capital in issue as at the date of the passing the relevant

resolution granting such mandate

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or

otherwise modified from time to time

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) with nominal value of HK$0.01 each in

the share capital of the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''substantial shareholder(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Takeovers Code''

The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers as

amended from time to time and administered by the

Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 藝 術 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

FAN Zhijun

Cricket Square

ZHANG Bin

Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Independent non-executive Directors:

Cayman Islands

LEUNG Shu Sun Sunny

LIU Jian

Principal place of business

CHU Xiaoliang

in Hong Kong:

Room 1907, 19/F,

China Evergrande Centre

38 Gloucester Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

18 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam

1. PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

2. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AND

3. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The primary purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting and to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting. Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting include ordinary resolutions on the proposed grant of each of the Issue Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate and the proposed re-election of Director.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 03:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41aCANON : celebrates production of 100 million EOS-series interchangeable-lens cameras
PU
12:31aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB announces NSW and QLD bushfire relief package
PU
12:30aAB Klaipedos nafta is negotiating the Operations and Maintenance Services Agreement for the LNG terminal in Brazil
GL
12:25aFAST RETAILING : Japan's Fast Retailing likely hit by South Korea boycott; succession plans in focus - analysts
RE
12:24aPetroChina's Kunlun Energy plans to repair Rudong LNG site by Nov - sources
RE
12:23aGoldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist
RE
12:23aURGENT : Kansai Electric board endorses chairman's resignation
AQ
12:22aGoldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist
RE
12:21aNIKON : “RetinaStation”
PU
12:19aBERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against The Chemours Company and Certain of Its Senior Executives
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
5Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group