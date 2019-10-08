China Art Financial : 1. Proposed Grand of General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Share 2. Proposed Re-election of Director an 3. Notice of annual General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Art Financial Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 藝 術 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

1. PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

2. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AND

3. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of the front and inside cover pages shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' of this circular.

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to read the notice and complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.