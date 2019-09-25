China Art Financial : (A) UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS; AND (B) INSIDE INFORMATION

To the best knowledge of Intelligenesis Inv after having made all reasonable enquiries, a total of 94,692,000 Shares (representing about 5.64% of the Shares in issue in the date of this announcement) were subject to such forced sale on 25 September 2019;
-
as at the close of business of 25 September 2019, all borrowings owing by Intelligenesis Inv to the Second Securities House were settled, and a total number of 4,384,000 Shares were still deposited with the margin securities account maintained with the Second Securities House; and
-
to the best knowledge of Intelligenesis Inv after having made all reasonable enquiries, on 25 September 2019, the First Securities House did not dispose of any Shares charged by Intelligenesis Inv to it. However, because of the substantial drop in the price in the Shares, Intelligenesis Inv received on 25 September 2019 (after trading hours) a notice to provide top up cash or additional securities to restore the loan-to-value ratio. Intelligenesis Inv is in the process of discussing with the First Securities House on the arrangement to provide such additional collaterals in the coming few days.
Shareholders of the Company and the investing public are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.
Intelligenesis Inv is owned as to 69.5% by Golden Sand Investment Company Limited, which in turn is held as to 74.1% by Mauve Jade Investment Limited, which in turn is held as to 67.2% by Mr. Fan Zhijun and 32.8% by Ms. Fan Qinzhi. Ms. Fan Qinzhi is the daughter of Mr. Fan Zhijun, a Director and the Chairman of the Board.
Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, save as disclosed above, it is not aware of any reasons for the recent decrease in the price and the increase in trading volume of the Shares or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of SFO.
The Board would also supplement that up to the date of this announcement, the Group's business operation is normal.
By order of the Board
China Art Financial Holdings Limited
Fan Zhijun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 25 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises (1) Mr. Fan Zhijun and Mr. Zhang Bin as the executive Directors and (2) Mr. Leung Shu Sun, Sunny, Mr. Liu Jian and Mr. Chu Xiaoliang as the independent non-executive Directors.