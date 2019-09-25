Log in
China Art Financial : (A) UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS; AND (B) INSIDE INFORMATION

09/25/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 術 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

  1. UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS; AND
    1. INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by China Art Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, ''SFO'').

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company noted a substantial drop in the price and a substantial increase in the trading volume of the shares (''Shares'') in the Company on 25 September 2019.

Upon enquiry, the Board was informed by the controlling shareholder of the Company, Intelligenesis Investment Co., Ltd (''Intelligenesis Inv'') that some of its Shares that had been charged to a securities house in Hong Kong were subject to forced sale on 25 September 2019. According to Intelligenesis Inv:

  1. as at the close of business on 24 September 2019, Intelligenesis Inv was the beneficial owner of 1,095,460,000 Shares. Of these Shares, (i) 996,000,000 (representing about 59.36% of the Shares in issue in the date of this announcement) were deposited into a securities house in Hong Kong (''First Securities House''), and (ii) 99,076,000 (representing about 5.90% of the Shares in issue in the date of this announcement) were charged to another securities house in Hong Kong (''Second Securities House'') in connection with certain margin financing facility, and (iii) 384,000 were held by Intelligenesis Inv and were not subject to any share charge;
  2. as Intelligenesis Inv did not fully accommodate the request of the Second Securities House for providing additional collaterals in connection with the said margin financing facility, a forced sale was made by the Second Securities House on 25 September 2019.

- 1 -

To the best knowledge of Intelligenesis Inv after having made all reasonable enquiries, a total of 94,692,000 Shares (representing about 5.64% of the Shares in issue in the date of this announcement) were subject to such forced sale on 25 September 2019;

  1. as at the close of business of 25 September 2019, all borrowings owing by Intelligenesis Inv to the Second Securities House were settled, and a total number of 4,384,000 Shares were still deposited with the margin securities account maintained with the Second Securities House; and
  2. to the best knowledge of Intelligenesis Inv after having made all reasonable enquiries, on 25 September 2019, the First Securities House did not dispose of any Shares charged by Intelligenesis Inv to it. However, because of the substantial drop in the price in the Shares, Intelligenesis Inv received on 25 September 2019 (after trading hours) a notice to provide top up cash or additional securities to restore the loan-to-value ratio. Intelligenesis Inv is in the process of discussing with the First Securities House on the arrangement to provide such additional collaterals in the coming few days.

Shareholders of the Company and the investing public are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.

Intelligenesis Inv is owned as to 69.5% by Golden Sand Investment Company Limited, which in turn is held as to 74.1% by Mauve Jade Investment Limited, which in turn is held as to 67.2% by Mr. Fan Zhijun and 32.8% by Ms. Fan Qinzhi. Ms. Fan Qinzhi is the daughter of Mr. Fan Zhijun, a Director and the Chairman of the Board.

Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, save as disclosed above, it is not aware of any reasons for the recent decrease in the price and the increase in trading volume of the Shares or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of SFO.

The Board would also supplement that up to the date of this announcement, the Group's business operation is normal.

By order of the Board

China Art Financial Holdings Limited

Fan Zhijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises (1) Mr. Fan Zhijun and Mr. Zhang Bin as the executive Directors and (2) Mr. Leung Shu Sun, Sunny, Mr. Liu Jian and Mr. Chu Xiaoliang as the independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:12:04 UTC
