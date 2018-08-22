Log in
China Art Financial : Announcements and Notices -

08/22/2018 | 04:57pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

References are made to the announcements (the ''Announcements'') of China Art Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 26 July 2018 and 16 August 2018 in relation to the Non-enforcement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular (''Circular'') containing, among others, (i) further details of the Non-enforcement; (ii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee in relation to the Non-enforcement; (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Non-enforcement; and (iv) the notice of EGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable, but in any event not later than 22 August 2018.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information in the Circular, the despatch of it is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 24 August 2018.

By order of the Board

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

ZHANG BIN

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Fan Zhijun and Mr. Zhang Bin as the executive Directors; and (2) Mr. Leung Shu Sun, Sunny, Mr. Liu Jian and Mr. Chu Xiaoliang as the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 14:56:10 UTC
