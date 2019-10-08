Log in
China Art Financial : Annual Report 2018

10/08/2019

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Corporate Profile

3

Financial Summary

5

Chairman's Statement

6

Management Discussion and Analysis

7

Directors and Senior Management

15

Corporate Governance Report

19

Directors' Report

28

Independent Auditor's Report

46

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

51

  Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

52

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

53

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

54

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

56

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Fan Zhijun (Chairman)

Mr. Zhang Bin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Leung Shu Sun Sunny

Mr. Liu Jian

Mr. Chu Xiaoliang

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Wong Hong Tak Hagan

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Fan Zhijun

Mr. Wong Hong Tak Hagan

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS   IN HONG KONG

Room 1907,19/F, China Evergande Centre,

38 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai,

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS AND

  • HEAD OFFICE IN THE PEOPLE'S
  • REPUBLIC OF CHINA (THE "PRC")

Northern side of Jiefang East Road

Yicheng Street

Yixing City

Jiangsu Province

China

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND   TRANSFER OFFICE

Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Center

183 Queen's Road East

Wan Chai

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANK IN HONG KONG

Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited Wing Lung Bank Ltd.

PRINCIPAL BANK IN CHINA

Jiangsu Yixing Rural Commercial Bank

AUDITORS

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Certified Public Accountants

LEGAL ADVISERS AS TO HONG KONG

Chiu & Partners

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

www.cnartfin.com.hk

STOCK CODE

The shares of the Company are listed on

  • the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of
  • Hong Kong Limited

Stock Code 1572

02

China Art Financial Holdings Limited / Annual Report 2018

CORPORATE PROFILE

We are a leading art finance service provider in China. We provide art finance services under two business segments: (i) art and asset pawn business and (ii) art and asset auction business. Art investment and art financing are the two dominating activities in the art finance market. We are principally engaged in the art pawn loan business (an important art financing channel in China) and art auction (a well-recognised art investment channel in China). We are headquartered in Yixing city, Jiangsu Province, which is the only origin of zisha clay, the major raw material for producing zisha artworks. Yixing city is also well known for its production of zisha artworks and where some of famous zisha artworks masters are based.

COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

We believe the following competitive strengths allow us to enjoy the leading position in the art finance industry and will enable our sustainable growth in the near future.

We have an established market leading position in the art finance industry and the first mover advantage in art pawn loan and online auction market

We are a leading art finance service provider in China, offering principally art pawn loan and art auction services. In January 2013, we were awarded the AA-Grade Auction Qualification by China Association of Auctioneers.

We believe our well-established brandname and leading market position have raised public interest and confidence in our services, and assured the establishment of our good reputation in the industry. This not only secures clients' loyalty to our services but also improves our ability to source a greater number of high quality artworks and attracts potential bidders to participate in our art auctions.

We are located in Yixing, Jiangsu, having geographical advantages for art-related business development

We are headquartered in Yixing city of Jiangsu province of PRC. Jiangsu province is one of the most economically developed provinces in China. Yixing is well-known for zisha artworks. It is also the city where some of the famous zisha artworks as well as paintings and calligraphies masters are based.

We have established good and stable relationship with parties whom we believe are artwork interested parties including artworks artists, agents, masters, experts, merchants, collectors and art galleries and private museums, some of whom are based in Jiangsu or Yixing. They provide artwork collaterals for our art pawn loan and consign or purchase high value artworks at our art auctions. Our long-term market presence in Yixing city and good relationship with local artwork interested parties have enhanced our ability to source high-value zisha artworks and other artworks due to relatively ample supply in the proximity, which in turn attract potential buyers to participate in our art auctions. In addition, as pawn loan industry is relatively localised in nature, through years of operation, we have also accumulated in-depth local knowledge and built-up close working relationship with local existing and target customers. Securing high quality artworks as pawn loan collaterals and for our art auctions will in turn reduce our operation risks and improve our profitability.

China Art Financial Holdings Limited / Annual Report 2018

03

CORPORATE PROFILE

We enjoy synergy brought by the operations of our art pawn loan and art auction

From 2010 onward when we started to develop our operations along the art finance industry, we are among the few corporations in China which are capable to build an integrated business model through which we provide clients with a platform for trading of and financing with artworks. Our ability of providing comprehensive services along artwork enhances our brand penetration in the art markets, concentrates our resources in developing high quality services along artworks and hence contributes to our success in art operations. Such business model and the synergy brought by these two complementary segments benefit us in (among others) the following manner:

  • We have built a professional authentication and appraisal team. Professionalism and expertise in artwork authentication and appraisal is one of the most important elements in both of our art pawn loan and art auction operations.
  • Over years of operation, some of the artwork interested parties are common clients of both of our business segments who are borrowers of our pawn loan and also customers in our art auctions as sellers and/or buyers of artworks.
  • Our storage facilities for keeping our artworks as loan collaterals and for art auction are located at our headquarters and under our own management. We have formulated specific measures on taking possession of, safekeeping and release of artworks into and out of our strong-rooms.

Those synergy effects brought by our ability to provide integrated art finance services enhance efficiency in our operation, reduce the overall operating costs and benefit us from economies of scale.

We have built up effective risk management and internal control systems

We have been building, maintaining and constantly improving our internal control and risk management systems for our pawn loan and auction business. For our art and asset pawn operation, we have adopted and implemented a comprehensive set of specific measures at every stage of our art and asset pawn operation from receiving loan application up to repayment of loan. In particular, we adopt prudent artwork appraised loan-to-value ratio to reduce our risk exposure. As far as our art and asset auction business is concerned, we also adopt multiple steps in conducting screening, authentication and valuation of our auction lots. We believe our risk management and internal control systems are effective and efficient in reducing various risks involved in our operations, as evidenced by our low impaired loan ratio.

We have an experienced and stable management team led by visionary founder

Our management team comprises experienced industry experts who have spearheaded our rapid development in becoming a leading art finance service provider in China in recent years. Our Chairman and executive Director, Mr. Fan Zhijun has accumulated over 15 years' practical experience in accounting, loan financing and risk management during his service with a national bank before he established our Group. Mr. Fan Zhijun was born in an art family. His uncle, Mr. Fan Baowen (范保文) was a master of Chinese landscape painting. Mr. Fan Zhijun has accumulated years of interest and knowledge on authenticating and appraising Chinese artworks. Furthermore, members of our management team possess cross-sector experience and expertise that complement each other and maximise synergy effect between our two business segments.

Given the nature of our art-related operations, we also established long-term relationship with external experts for conducting artworks authentication and valuation. The joint efforts of our senior management and experts have contributed to our development and growth as a specialised art pawn loan service provider and art auction house in China.

04

China Art Financial Holdings Limited / Annual Report 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
