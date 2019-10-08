China Art Financial : Annual Report 2018

CORPORATE PROFILE

We are a leading art finance service provider in China. We provide art finance services under two business segments: (i) art and asset pawn business and (ii) art and asset auction business. Art investment and art financing are the two dominating activities in the art finance market. We are principally engaged in the art pawn loan business (an important art financing channel in China) and art auction (a well-recognised art investment channel in China). We are headquartered in Yixing city, Jiangsu Province, which is the only origin of zisha clay, the major raw material for producing zisha artworks. Yixing city is also well known for its production of zisha artworks and where some of famous zisha artworks masters are based.

COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

We believe the following competitive strengths allow us to enjoy the leading position in the art finance industry and will enable our sustainable growth in the near future.

We have an established market leading position in the art finance industry and the first mover advantage in art pawn loan and online auction market

We are a leading art finance service provider in China, offering principally art pawn loan and art auction services. In January 2013, we were awarded the AA-Grade Auction Qualification by China Association of Auctioneers.

We believe our well-established brandname and leading market position have raised public interest and confidence in our services, and assured the establishment of our good reputation in the industry. This not only secures clients' loyalty to our services but also improves our ability to source a greater number of high quality artworks and attracts potential bidders to participate in our art auctions.

We are located in Yixing, Jiangsu, having geographical advantages for art-related business development

We are headquartered in Yixing city of Jiangsu province of PRC. Jiangsu province is one of the most economically developed provinces in China. Yixing is well-known for zisha artworks. It is also the city where some of the famous zisha artworks as well as paintings and calligraphies masters are based.

We have established good and stable relationship with parties whom we believe are artwork interested parties including artworks artists, agents, masters, experts, merchants, collectors and art galleries and private museums, some of whom are based in Jiangsu or Yixing. They provide artwork collaterals for our art pawn loan and consign or purchase high value artworks at our art auctions. Our long-term market presence in Yixing city and good relationship with local artwork interested parties have enhanced our ability to source high-value zisha artworks and other artworks due to relatively ample supply in the proximity, which in turn attract potential buyers to participate in our art auctions. In addition, as pawn loan industry is relatively localised in nature, through years of operation, we have also accumulated in-depth local knowledge and built-up close working relationship with local existing and target customers. Securing high quality artworks as pawn loan collaterals and for our art auctions will in turn reduce our operation risks and improve our profitability.