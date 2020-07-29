China Art Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT AND CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the adverse market conditions, some of the Artwork Sellers have not been able to sell their artworks and are willing to sell them at a significant discount. Leveraging on the Group's relationships with the Artwork Sellers and the expertise of the Appraisal Team, the Group believes that it will be able to identify suitable artworks for trading for the Group. The Group intends to sell the artworks acquired at its future auctions and/or private sales and expects that it will be able to generate profit for the Group through (i) gain on the difference between their acquisition price and sale price; and (ii) auction commissions when selling the artworks through its future auctions.
The Company noted that the outcomes of investment made in strengthening of online platform is below expectation and the high net worth buyers prefer viewing and inspecting the artworks in person to viewing the photos of the artworks online. The Board therefore considers that further investment in strengthening online auction platform and developing online loan financing platform may not be able to make a breakthrough in the Group's business and generate satisfactory financial results and return for the Group.
Having considered the above, the Board is of the view that the Unutilised Net Proceeds originally allocated for strengthening online auction platform and developing online loan financing platform can be better utilised for generating profit for the Group by reallocating to trading of artworks. The Unutilised Net Proceeds is intended to be fully utilised for trading of artworks by June 2021. The Board is of the view that the Reallocation is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and save as disclosed above, all other information in the Annual Report remains unchanged.
Save as disclosed above, there is no material delay or change in the use of proceeds. Should there be any material delay or further change in the use of proceeds, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.
By order of the Board
China Art Financial Holdings Limited
Fan Zhijun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Fan Zhijun and Mr. Li Cheng as the executive Directors and (2) Mr. Leung Shu Sun, Sunny, Mr. Liu Jian and Ms. Yin Xu Hong as the independent non-executive Directors.