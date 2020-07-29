China Art Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT AND CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ART FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 藝 術 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1572)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT AND

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the annual report of China Art Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report").

USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT

As disclosed in the Annual Report, the net proceeds after deducting the underwriting commission and issuing expenses arising from the listing of the shares of the Company on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "IPO") amounted to HK$237.7 million (equivalent to approximately RMB212.6 million). Up to 31 December 2019, (i) HK$118.9 million (equivalent to approximately RMB106.3 million) has been used to increase the registered capital of Jiangsu Hexin Pawn Company Limited ("Hexin Pawn"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (ii) HK$47.5 million (equivalent to approximately RMB42.5 million) has been used in establishing branches of the Group in Hong Kong and Shanghai, (iii) HK$1.7 million (equivalent to approximately RMB1.5 million) has been used in strengthening the Group's online auction platform and developing online loan financing platform, and (iv) HK$23.8 million (equivalent to approximately RMB21.3 million) has been used for general operation expenses. The remaining net proceeds of HK$45.8 million (equivalent to approximately RMB41.0 million) (the "Unutilised Net Proceeds") were deposited with certain licensed financial institutions as of 31 December 2019.