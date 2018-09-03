Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Aug Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 50.6 Vs 50.8 in Jul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:23am CEST

BEIJING--Activity in China's factories expanded at a slower rate in August, a private gauge indicated, in contrast with official data that showed a slight improvement in manufacturing activity.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index declined to 50.6 in August from 50.8 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Monday. The reading was the lowest level since June 2017, though it still remains above the 50 mark that separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

The subindex of production continued to expand and at a quicker pace than in July, said Caixin. But new orders rose at the slowest rate since May 2017 as export sales declined for fifth month in a row, it said.

"Generally speaking, the manufacturing sector continued to weaken amid soft demand, even though the supply side was still stable," said Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at CEBM Group, in a statement accompanying Monday's release.

He said prices of industrial products were underpinned by Chinese government's proactive fiscal policy and environmental protection policies that had limited some factory production. But such trend can hardly sustain amid weak demand, Mr. Zhong said.

"In addition, the worsening employment situation is likely to have an impact on consumption growth. China's economy is now facing relatively obvious downward pressure," said Mr. Zhong.

China's official manufacturing PMI edged up to 51.3 in August from July's 51.2, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics last week.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 400 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of firms including large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT : - Upcoming Releases --
PU
04:36aOil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
RE
04:23aChina Aug Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 50.6 Vs 50.8 in Jul
DJ
04:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to lift ties to new level
PU
03:48aAustralian Retail Sales Unchanged in July
DJ
03:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Alcohol consumption lowest in half a century (Media Release)
PU
03:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover relatively unchanged in July (Media Release)
PU
03:37aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Ministers draft blueprint to conclude RCEP
PU
03:29aNIKKEI : Asian stocks dip on trade, emerging market woes
RE
03:22aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : explores collaboration option with Hokkaido University
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
2BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
3SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Divestment of Medical Waste Business Completed
4Oil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
5TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.