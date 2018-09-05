China Aug Caixin Services PMI 51.5 Vs 52.8 in Jul

BEIJING--Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed in August, a private gauge showed Wednesday, in contrast with official data that pointed to a faster expansion in the sector.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index slipped to 51.5 in August from 52.8 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. The reading is the lowest in ten months.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month while a level below that points to a contraction.

The subindex of new business improved only slightly in August after a big decline in July, suggesting demand for service remained sluggish, said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group. Caixin PMIs, both for manufacturing and services, dropped last month, indicating that Beijing's looser credit policy and active fiscal policy have yet to kick in, said Mr. Zhong.

"Signs of stagnation emerged as upward pressure on prices remained even though demand weakened at a faster rate," he said.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, rose slightly to 54.2 in August from 54.0 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Caixin and official PMIs sometimes point to different directions for China's economic condition as Caixin more closely tracks activity of small businesses while the official gauges cover big state businesses more.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com