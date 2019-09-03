Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Aug Caixin Services PMI Rose to 52.1 vs. 51.6 in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

BEIJING--Activity in China's service sector picked up slightly in August, a private gauge showed Wednesday, in line with official data that showed an acceleration from the previous month.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 52.1 in August from 51.6 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. The reading remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion in activity from contraction.

The gauge for new business stayed in expansionary territory and edged up, while the one for new export business dropped, although it remained in positive territory suggesting that domestic demand was stronger than foreign demand, Caixin said.

The employment measure jumped notably, pointing to the sector's strengthening capability to absorb workers.

"China's economy showed clear signs of a recovery in August, especially in the employment sector. Countercyclical policies took effect gradually," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

However, Mr. Zhong cautioned that the Sino-U.S. trade conflict remained a drag, and business confidence remained depressed.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes the construction sector, edged up to 53.8 in August from 53.7 in July, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.

-Lin Zhu

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-19 2221ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:01pIndonesia central bank deputy governor commits to keeping policy accommodative
RE
10:58pAsia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies
RE
10:52pPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : 2019 Financial Literacy Month Kicks Off
PU
10:49pAsia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies
RE
10:42pDissenting voice on BOJ board calls for pre-emptive monetary easing
RE
10:42pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Commercially Oriented State-Owned Banks Can Help Fill Pacific Business Financing Gap — ADB
PU
10:42pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches New Partnerships to Support Innovative Solutions
PU
10:22pChina Aug Caixin Services PMI Rose to 52.1 vs. 51.6 in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Australian GDP Growth Slowest Since Financial Crisis
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : investors file resolution to cut funding for Australian coal lobby groups
3MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
4CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
5PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP : PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Issues Long Term Incentive Awards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group