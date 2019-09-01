China August Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.4 vs. 49.9 in July

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to a five-month high in August, thanks to improved production, but the outlook remained overshadowed by shrinking foreign demand amid the intensifying U.S.-China trade fight.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 50.4 in August compared with 49.9 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Monday.

After staying in the contractionary territory for two straight months, the reading rebounded back above 50 mark that separates an expansion in manufacturing activity from a contraction.

"China's manufacturing sector showed a recovery in August, mainly due to improved production activity. However, overall demand didn't improve, and foreign demand declined notably, leading product inventories to grow," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group said.

The subindex for total new orders inched down in August though staying in expansionary territory. The subindex for new export orders remained in contractionary territory and further dipped to its lowest level this year, reflecting weakening demand amid intensifying trade dispute between China and the U.S.

"China's economy showed signs of a short-term recovery, but downward pressure remains a long-term problem. Amid unstable Sino-American relations, China needs to step up countercyclical policies," Mr. Zhong said.

Meanwhile, China's official manufacturing PMI, the competing official gauge, which was released over the weekend showed a weaker result as the index fell to 49.5 in August, a tad slower than 49.7 in July.

The difference between the two gauges was because the Caixin PMI mainly tracks small private factories, while the official index reflects the big manufacturers' operating conditions. The official PMI has a larger sample base surveying 3,000 manufacturers nationwide, while Caixin polls 500 companies.

-Grace Zhu