China August Exports Rose 11.6% on Year in Yuan Terms

China's August exports rose 11.6% from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 10.4% increase in July, the General Administration of Customs said Monday.

In yuan terms, imports dropped 0.5% in August, reversing a 1.6% increase in July.

China's trade surplus was 416.59 billion yuan ($61.03 billion) in August, down from CNY442.23 billion in July.

In dollar terms, China's August exports rose 9.5% from a year earlier, according to the customs bureau.

