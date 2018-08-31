Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China August official services PMI rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:25am CEST

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's services industry picked up in August after dipping the previous month, an official survey showed on Friday, offering some cushion for the slowing economy as the United States ratchets up punitive tariffs on Chinese goods.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.2 from an 11-month low of 54.0 in July, well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The services sector accounts for more than half of China's economy, with rising wages giving Chinese consumers more spending power.

The composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, ticked up to 53.8 in August, from July's 53.6.

Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in August after sliding for two months, with the PMI rising to 51.3 from 51.2 in July.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/30CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN agree to strengthen trade, economic ties
PU
08/30U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Take On 'Intense Rhythm' -- 4th Update
DJ
08/30U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA deal
RE
08/30China August factory pick up surprises, but export orders fall again
RE
08/30APO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Taipei hosts workshop on smart industrial applications
PU
08/30U.S.-Mexico trade talks may pivot from metals tariffs to quotas
RE
08/30Oil prices dip on concerns Sino-U.S. trade conflict could escalate
RE
08/30LEHIGH UNIVERSITY : Peat Expansion in the Arctic Tundra Could Play a Role in Cooling a Warming Planet
PU
08/30China Factory Activity Recovers Slightly in August
DJ
08/30Asian stocks bruised by Trump's trade war threats
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
3Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
4U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA deal
5Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.