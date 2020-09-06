Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China August soybean imports fall from July as Brazilian cargoes slow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports dipped in August from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, amid falling shipments from Brazil as the South American harvest starts to dry up.

China, the world's top soybean buyer, brought in 9.60 million tonnes of the oilseed in August, down 4.8% from 10.09 million tonnes in July, data from the General Administration of Customs shows.

The figures, however, were still up 11% from last year's 8.63 million tonnes, continuing a trend in the past few months, as Brazilian cargoes booked on good crush margins cleared customs.

"Soybean arrivals were expected to fall a little in the coming months as there would be fewer cargoes coming from Brazil," said Xie Huilan, analyst with agriculture consultancy Cofeed, before the data was released.

Chinese importers have booked large volumes of Brazilian soybeans due to good profits this year, and cargoes from the South American country have picked up since March as the weather there improved.

However, crushers were expected to turn to U.S. beans in the fourth quarter as Brazilian beans dry up, and as Beijing pushes to step up purchases of U.S. farm produce to fulfil the Phase 1 trade deal Beijing and Washington signed in January.

Large arrivals of beans have significantly pushed up soybean and soymeal inventories in China in recent months, with some crushers struggling with bulging stocks.

For the first eight months of the year, soybean imports were at 64.74 million tonnes, up 15% from the same period in 2019, customs data showed.

Imports of vegetable oils in August were 976,000 tonnes, up 2.1 percent from the previous month.

For more details, click on

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 6.2729 Delayed Quote.39.15%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.17% 33.08 End-of-day quote.-4.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aSensex, Nifty flat, Vodafone Idea news awaited
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEconomists Expect Steeper Contraction in Singapore's Economy
DJ
12:14aChina August meat imports at 832,000 tonnes - customs
RE
12:12aChina's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years as economies reopen; imports slip
RE
09/06China's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 yrs as economies reopen; imports slip
RE
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS : Asian shares on fragile footing amid elevated valuations, oil skids
RE
09/06China August soybean imports fall from July as Brazilian cargoes slow
RE
09/06INSTANT VIEW 3-China commodity imports fall in August from July
RE
09/06California governor declares state of emergency in five counties due to fire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID-19: 3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Use of 3D Sensors in Security and Surveillance Systems to Boost Mar..
2I-EXCEED :'s Appzillon Powers Bangladesh Based Mutual Trust Bank's Fully Digital On-Boarding Solutions
3Phl forges partnership with US-ASEAN business group
4DEEP YELLOW LIMITED : DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX:DYL) Drilling Recommences on Tumas Project, Namibia
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ultra Petroleum Corporation - UPLCQ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group