Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 01:02am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in August jumped 9.7% from the previous month to hit the highest level in nearly one-and-half-years, customs data showed on Sunday, as some shipments booked earlier cleared customs after a delay.

August's imports of 9.48 million tonnes were up from 8.64 million tonnes in July, and also ahead of 9.15 million tonnes in August last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

"Some cargoes from the United States did not get loaded earlier and only cleared customs in August," said Xie Huilan, analyst with industry portal Cofeed.com before the data was released.

Beijing slapped 25% tariffs on a list of U.S. products including soybeans in July last year, in a response to similar measures by Washington, effectively curbing shipments of the oilseed from the United States, China's second largest supplier before the trade war.

Chinese state firms resumed some purchases of American soybeans following a bilateral truce in December in the Sino-U.S. trade war. Tensions between Beijing and Washington have since escalated again, as they kicked off a new round of tariffs at the start of this month.

Chinese demand, however, has been dampened by a year-old outbreak of deadly African swine fever in the world's top pig producer.

The country's hog herd has shrunk by almost a third since a year ago, according to official data.

China bought 56.31 million tonnes of soybeans in the first eight months of the year, down 9.2% from last year, customs data showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aUAE energy minister says oil producers are 'committed' to balancing market
RE
02:07aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's exports up 2.6% in August, imports down 2.6%
PU
02:02aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : UNE wears down Rams in sweep
PU
01:29aChina's August crude imports rise on margin rebound, but fuel surplus persists
RE
01:04aMexico's budget juggling act - a need to balance weak growth, fiscal discipline
RE
01:02aChina August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
RE
12:36aChina's August exports unexpectedly shrink, imports remain weak
RE
09/07China's Foreign Trade Dropped in August Amid Rising Trade Tensions
DJ
09/07Saudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister
RE
09/07Boeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms
2COPPER : China August copper imports, aluminium exports fall as slowdown bites
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4BERGENBIO ASA : BERGENBIO : Presents Phase II Trial Updates with Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib in Non-Sm..
5MEDIA LAB S.P.A. : MEDIA LAB S P A : MIT Media Lab director resigns over Epstein donations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group