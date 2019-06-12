Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Auto Sales Fall for Eleventh Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:54am EDT

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI--China's auto sales declined for the eleventh straight month in May, falling 16.4% from a year earlier to 1.91 million as the prolonged downturn in the country's automotive sector showed no sign of abating.

For the first five months of 2019, vehicle sales fell 13% from a year ago, the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Wednesday. Passenger-car sales were down 15.2% during the period, while sales of commercial vehicles were off by 1.3%.

Electric-vehicle sales continued to grow strongly, however, reaching 464,000 in the January to May period, up 41.5% from the previous year. With 104,000 units sold last month, EVs accounted for 5.4% of total vehicle sales.

Market saturation in China's wealthiest cities and a credit crunch in smaller cities have combined with weak confidence in the Chinese economy to depress sales since mid-2018. While some analysts expect a rebound later this year, tough new emissions regulations--which come into force across much of China on July 1--are disrupting the industry's efforts to stage a fight-back, according to officials at the manufacturers' association.

The regulations have left dealers scrambling to shift thousands of older vehicles before selling them becomes illegal at the end of this month, often by offering steep discounts. While that could deliver a temporary boost in unit sales, it is likely to worsen financial losses for auto makers already struggling in China, analysts said.

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aChinese steel mills chase low grade ore, discount at 2.5-year-low
RE
03:09aEuropean Central Bank can act further if slowdown worsens - Villeroy
RE
03:08aINDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara owner Inditex shakes off currency drag to post strong profit growth
RE
02:58aOil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in US crude stocks
RE
02:54aChina Auto Sales Fall for Eleventh Month
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aDefense Firms Face Shifting Priorities -- WSJ
DJ
02:39aSAARC SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL COOPE : Press Release - Secretary General of SAARC, addressed the Inaugural Session of the Regional Consultation Workshop on Gender Sensitive Value…
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
2Dassault Systemes to buy Medidata Solutions in $5.8 billion deal
3TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
4OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About