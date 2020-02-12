Log in
China Automotive Interior Decoration : (1) UPDATE ON THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND THE SHARE SUB-DIVISION, AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE AND (2) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

02/12/2020 | 05:49am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 汽 車 內 飾 集 團 有 限 公 司

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR DECORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0048)

(1) UPDATE ON THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND

THE SHARE SUB-DIVISION, AND

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

AND

(2) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

References are made to the announcement (the "Announcement" of China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited (the "Company" dated 18 November 2019, the circular of the Company (the "Circular" dated 29 November 2019 and the poll results announcement of the extraordinary general meeting dated 23 December 2019 in relation to, among others, the Share Consolidation, the Capital Reduction and Share Sub-division. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement and the Circular.

UPDATE ON THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND THE SHARE SUB-DIVISION, AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The Board wishes to announce that pursuant to the directions given by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court"), the petition hearing for confirmation of the Capital Reduction and the Share Sub-division will be held on Friday, 28 February 2020 (Cayman Islands time) at the Court.

Accordingly set out below is the revised expected timetable for the Capital Reduction and the Share Sub-division and the relevant trading arrangements, which is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Letter from the Board - Proposed Capital Reduction and Share Sub-division - Conditions of the Capital Reduction and the Share Sub-division" in the Circular. Unless otherwise specified, all times stated in this announcement refer to Hong Kong times.

1

Date

Effective time of the Capital Reduction and

the Share Sub-division . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 March 2020

Commencement of dealing in the New Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 March 2020

First day of free exchange of existing share certificates for the Consolidated Shares into new share certificates

for New Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Tuesday, 3 March 2020

Last day of free exchange of existing share certificates for the Consolidated Shares into new share certificates

for New Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the Shareholders on the outcome of the Court hearing as and when appropriate.

ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Share Option Scheme, the exercise price and the number of the outstanding share options granted under the Share Option Scheme have been adjusted (the "Adjustments" in the following manner with effect from 27 December 2019, being the effective date of the Share Consolidation:

Before Adjustments

After Adjustments

Number of

Number of

Consolidated

Existing Shares

Shares to be

to be allotted and

allotted and

Exercise price

issued upon full

Exercise price

issued upon full

per outstanding

exercise of the

per outstanding

exercise of the

share option

outstanding share

share option

outstanding share

Date of grant

granted

options granted

granted

options granted

HK$

HK$

31 May 2017

0.1442

55,200,000

0.721

11,040,000

14 November 2017

0.1124

199,000,000

0.562

39,800,000

4 April 2019

0.1000

120,000,000

0.500

24,000,000

374,200,000

74,840,000

2

The independent financial adviser appointed by the Company has confirmed to the Directors in writing that the calculations with respect to the above adjustments are in compliance with (i) the terms and conditions of the Share Option Scheme; (ii) the requirements set out in Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules; and (iii) the supplementary guideline regarding the adjustments to share options issued by the Stock Exchange on 5 September 2005.

Saved for the Adjustments set out in this announcement, all other particulars of the outstanding share options granted under the Share Option Scheme remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited

Zhuang Yuejin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date hereof, the executive directors are Mr. Zhuang Yuejin, Mr. Wong Ho Yin and Ms. Xiao Suni, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Mak Wai Ho, Ms. Ng Li La, Adeline and Ms. Zhu Chunyan.

3

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
