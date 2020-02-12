China Automotive Interior Decoration : (1) UPDATE ON THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND THE SHARE SUB-DIVISION, AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE AND (2) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 汽 車 內 飾 集 團 有 限 公 司

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR DECORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0048)

(1) UPDATE ON THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND

THE SHARE SUB-DIVISION, AND

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

AND

(2) ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

References are made to the announcement (the "Announcement" ）of China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited (the "Company" ）dated 18 November 2019, the circular of the Company (the "Circular" ）dated 29 November 2019 and the poll results announcement of the extraordinary general meeting dated 23 December 2019 in relation to, among others, the Share Consolidation, the Capital Reduction and Share Sub-division. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement and the Circular.

UPDATE ON THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND THE SHARE SUB-DIVISION, AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The Board wishes to announce that pursuant to the directions given by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court"), the petition hearing for confirmation of the Capital Reduction and the Share Sub-division will be held on Friday, 28 February 2020 (Cayman Islands time) at the Court.

Accordingly set out below is the revised expected timetable for the Capital Reduction and the Share Sub-division and the relevant trading arrangements, which is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Letter from the Board - Proposed Capital Reduction and Share Sub-division - Conditions of the Capital Reduction and the Share Sub-division" in the Circular. Unless otherwise specified, all times stated in this announcement refer to Hong Kong times.