China Automotive Systems Won Top Quality Award From Ford

WUHAN, China, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced it has won a top quality award from Ford Motor Company ("Ford").

On January 9, CAAS hosted an award ceremony to receive the Q1 Award from Ford North America. The Q1 Award, an acronym of "Quality is No. 1", is the highest honor for a supplier for meeting Ford's most stringent quality management and execution standard.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "With this award, we are opening a new chapter of our relationship with one of the largest automakers in the world. In 2014, when we first started supplying to Ford in North America, we had already won Excellent Supplier Awards from another global automaker in North America in three consecutive years and we set our goal to amass awards from Ford. After completing two major projects of over 200,000 units shipped with best-in-class quality and on-time delivery, we proudly became a global strategic partner of Ford. We look forward to expanding our customer base globally."

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

