China Average New Home Prices Continue to Strengthen in July

08/15/2018 | 04:37am CEST

BEIJING--Home-price growth continued to surge in China's second- and third-tier cities, fueling momentum in the property market, a bright spot for China's cooling economy.

The average price of new homes in 70 Chinese cities rose 6.6% in July from a year earlier, excluding government-subsidized housing, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. It rose sharply from the 5.8% gain in June and was the fastest on-year pace since August of last year.

Month-on-month, average new-home prices rose 1.2% in July, up from 1.1% in June.

The NBS said that home prices declined in first- and second-tier cities but rose slightly in third-tier cities.

Data however showed that home prices increased 19% in July from a year earlier in Haikou and 16.5% in Sanya, which are second-tier cities on the southern island province of Hainan. Northeastern cities also continued their rising streak, with third-tier Dandong up 14.9% and second-tier Dalian up 13.2% over the same period.

Home prices fell in two of China's first-tier cities, with Shenzhen down 0.7% and Shanghai down 0.2% from a year earlier. Beijing prices reversed from a decline in June to rise 0.2% in July. Prices rose 1.6% in Guangzhou.

New-home prices rose in 65 of 70 cities in July from a month earlier, compared with 63 in June. New-home prices rose in 65 of 70 cities in July from a year earlier, compared with 61 in June.

--Dominique Fong

