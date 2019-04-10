Log in
China Banks' Bad Loan Ratio to Rise in 2019, Report Shows

04/10/2019 | 07:34am EDT

BEIJING--Chinese banks' bad loans and bad-loan ratio will likely rise in 2019 amid an economic slowdown and a protracted trade dispute with the U.S., according to a report released Wednesday by a state bad bank.

China Orient Asset Management Co. said in its annual report that new financial risks are expected to come from the construction and property sector, as Beijing continues to clamp down on the market to curb speculation. Chinese lenders will face significant pressure if home prices drop by 20% to 30%, according to the report that surveyed more than 200 bankers and 200 officers at the nation's bad banks.

Bankers also said in the report that trade tensions with the U.S. hurt exports and domestic financial markets, exerting pressure on lenders' asset quality. They also said Beijing's policy to encourage banks to step up lending to private small businesses would result in more bad loans, as small companies, without government support or sufficient assets as collateral, are the riskiest class of borrowers.

At the end of 2018, Chinese commercial banks reported 2.03 trillion yuan ($302.47 billion) in nonperforming loans, or 1.83% of their total loans. The nonperforming-loan ratio was at 1.74% a year earlier.

China Orient said in the report it expects lenders to offer a bigger discount in selling their soured loans to bad banks in 2019 due to a rapid buildup of bad debt. Joint-stock lenders will replace their big state peers by rising as a major force in selling bad loans in the market, as these midsize banks will have to dispose of some off-book bad assets accumulated in recent years, the report said.

Beijing set up four state-owned bad banks, including China Orient, in the 1990s to help state banks spin off their large piles of bad debt, making lenders solvent and paving the way for share listings.

--Grace Zhu

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.7249 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
