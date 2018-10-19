Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Banks Scale Back Property Lending in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:41am CEST

BEIJING--Chinese banks scaled back lending to the property sector amid slowing momentum in sales and investment, official data showed Friday.

Outstanding loans to property developers rose 24.5% from a year earlier at the end of the third quarter to 10.06 trillion yuan ($1.45 trillion), slowing from an increase of 27.7% at the end of the second quarter.

Growth in mortgage loans to home buyers also moderated to 17.9% from 18.6%, the People's Bank of China said Friday.

Property investment climbed 9.9% in the first nine months of the year, compared with a 10.1% increase in the January-August period, while housing sales by value rose 15.6%, compared with a 16.4% gain, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42aChina's regulators rush to rally market confidence, boosting shares
RE
11:38aDEPARTMENT OF JOBS AND INNOVATION OF I : Ministers Humphreys and Breen welcome signature of EU-Singapore Free Trade and Investment Protection Agreements
PU
11:35aChina moves to lift confidence as economic growth hits weakest pace since 2009
RE
11:34aOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
11:33aICOP S P A : DIRECT PIPE drilling in tough ground condition
PU
11:33aSHANGHAI FUTURES EXCHANGE : Announcement of Shanghai International Energy Exchange on Market Makers for Crude Oil Futures
PU
11:29aOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
11:28aChina moves to lift confidence as economic growth hits weakest pace since 2009
RE
11:28aCARGILL : Meet the cowboy robot that’s making cattle herding safer
PU
11:17aEurope, Asia show commitment to free trade - Merkel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Draws Fire on 'Pivot to Video'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.