China Banks Scale Back Property Lending in 3Q

BEIJING--Chinese banks scaled back lending to the property sector amid slowing momentum in sales and investment, official data showed Friday.

Outstanding loans to property developers rose 24.5% from a year earlier at the end of the third quarter to 10.06 trillion yuan ($1.45 trillion), slowing from an increase of 27.7% at the end of the second quarter.

Growth in mortgage loans to home buyers also moderated to 17.9% from 18.6%, the People's Bank of China said Friday.

Property investment climbed 9.9% in the first nine months of the year, compared with a 10.1% increase in the January-August period, while housing sales by value rose 15.6%, compared with a 16.4% gain, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com