China Baoli Technologies : APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

10/03/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited

中國寶力科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 164)

APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that (i) Ms. Lam Sze Man ("Ms. Lam") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 3 October 2019; (ii) Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel ("Mr. Wong") has resigned as an executive Director due to his other business engagements and will cease to be an authorised representative as required under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and an authorised representative of the Company for the acceptance of service of process and notices in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Relevant Authorised Representative") with effect from 3 October 2019; and (iii) Ms. Huen Lai Chun ("Ms. Huen"), the company secretary of the Company, has been appointed as the Relevant Authorised Representative in place of Mr. Wong with effect from 3 October 2019 and will cease to be the alternate authorised representative to Ms. Chu Wei Ning, an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company, with effect from 3 October 2019.

Biographical details of Ms. Lam are set out as follows:

Ms. Lam, aged 36, obtained a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2005. She is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has around 13 years of working experience in accounting. She has held directorship in certain subsidiaries of the Company.

- 1 -

Pursuant to the service contract entered into between the Company and Ms. Lam, her term of service with the Company will be three years from the date of appointment. Pursuant to bye-law 86(2) of the bye-laws of the Company, Ms. Lam will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. Thereafter, she will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Ms. Lam is entitled to a director's fee of HK$636,000 per annum and discretionary bonus, which has been determined with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market conditions.

Other than the present appointment with the Company and save as disclosed above, Ms. Lam does not hold any other position with the Company or any other member of the Group. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Lam has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas for the last three years and does not have other major appointments or professional qualifications.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Lam is interested in 277,500 shares of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) and does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Lam has confirmed that, save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Lam to join the Board. The Board would also like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Wong for his contribution to the Group during his tenure of office.

- 2 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice pending the fulfilment of the resumption conditions.

By order of the Board

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited

Zhang Yi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yi (Chairman), Ms. Chu Wei Ning (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Lam Sze Man; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis and Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:11:08 UTC
