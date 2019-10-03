China Baoli Technologies : APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Pursuant to the service contract entered into between the Company and Ms. Lam, her term of service with the Company will be three years from the date of appointment. Pursuant to bye-law 86(2) of the bye-laws of the Company, Ms. Lam will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. Thereafter, she will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Ms. Lam is entitled to a director's fee of HK$636,000 per annum and discretionary bonus, which has been determined with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market conditions.

Other than the present appointment with the Company and save as disclosed above, Ms. Lam does not hold any other position with the Company or any other member of the Group. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Lam has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas for the last three years and does not have other major appointments or professional qualifications.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Lam is interested in 277,500 shares of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) and does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Lam has confirmed that, save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Lam to join the Board. The Board would also like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Wong for his contribution to the Group during his tenure of office.