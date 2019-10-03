China Baoli Technologies : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited
中國寶力科技控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 164)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Zhang Yi (Chairman)
Ms. Chu Wei Ning (Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Lam Sze Man
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis
Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael
There are three Board committees. The membership information of each committee is set out below:
Audit Committee
Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael (Chairman)
Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis (Chairman)
Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael
Nomination Committee
Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael (Chairman)
Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis
Hong Kong, 3 October 2019