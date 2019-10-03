China Baoli Technologies : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited

中國寶力科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 164)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Yi (Chairman)

Ms. Chu Wei Ning (Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Lam Sze Man

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis

Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael

There are three Board committees. The membership information of each committee is set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael

Nomination Committee

Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019