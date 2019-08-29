China Baoli Technologies : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 08/29/2019 | 05:36am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited 中國寶力科技控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 164) PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, 30 September 2019 at 3 : 00 p.m. at Salon Rooms II-III, Harbour Grand Hong Kong, 23 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular and a form of proxy for the AGM is despatched together with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the enclosed form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at such meeting or any adjournment meeting should you so wish. 30 August 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 General Mandates to Issue Shares and to Buy Back Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 General . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix I - Details of Retiring Directors Proposed for Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Appendix II - Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''AGM'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Salon Rooms II-III, Harbour Grand Hong Kong, 23 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong on Monday, 30 September 2019 at 3 : 00 p.m. ''Audit Committee'' the audit committee of the Company ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Buy-back Mandate'' the proposed general mandate to be granted to the Directors to permit the buy-back of fully paid up Shares of up to 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the ordinary resolution granting such mandate ''Bye-laws'' the bye-laws of the Company ''Company'' China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Issue Mandate'' the proposed general mandate to be granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the ordinary resolution granting such mandate ''Latest Practicable 27 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the Date'' printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Nomination the nomination committee of the Company Committee'' ''Remuneration the remuneration committee of the Company Committee'' - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''SFO'' the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong ''Share(s)'' ordinary shares with nominal value of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company (or of such other nominal amount as will result from a sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company from time to time) ''Shareholder(s)'' holders of the Shares ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as amended from time to time ''%'' per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited 中國寶力科技控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 164) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Zhang Yi (Chairman) Clarendon House Ms. Chu Wei Ning (Chief Executive Officer) 2 Church Street Mr. Yeung Chun Wai, Anthony Hamilton HM11 Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel Bermuda Independent Non-executive Directors: Principal place of business Mr. Chan Chi Yuen in Hong Kong: Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis Suites 3103-3104 Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael 31/F, Oxford House Mr. Han Chunjian Taikoo Place 979 King's Road Quarry Bay Hong Kong 30 August 2019 To the Shareholders, Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding resolutions to be proposed at the AGM in relation to (i) the re-election of retiring Directors; (ii) the Issue Mandate and the extension of the Issue Mandate; and (iii) the Buy-back Mandate. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS Pursuant to Bye-laws 87(2), Mr. Zhang Yi, Mr. Yeung Chun Wai, Anthony and Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael will retire by rotation at the AGM and, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. The re-appointment of retiring Directors has been reviewed by the Nomination Committee which made recommendations to the Board that the re-election be proposed for Shareholders' approval at the AGM. Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael, who is a member of the Nomination Committee abstained from approving his independence and nomination. By taking into account the nomination policy of the Company and the objective criteria (including without limitation, skills, knowledge, experience, integrity and ability to perform his duties to contribute to the effectiveness of the Board (including time commitment to the Company)) set out in it, the board diversity policy of the Company, and the independence of independent non-executive Director, both the Nomination Committee and the Board considered Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael a suitable candidate as an independent non-executive Director based on his educational background and knowledge in the field of external and internal audit and risk management and compliance, and his experience of serving as independent non-executive director of listed companies. Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael has satisfied the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. By considering Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael's annual written confirmation of independence to the Company based on the independence criteria set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules, both the Nomination Committee and the Board were of the opinion that Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael remains independent. To the best knowledge of the Directors, as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company is not aware of any matters or events that may occur and affect the independence of Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael. During the tenure of office, Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael performed his duties as an independent non-executive Director to the satisfaction of the Board. The Board believes that Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael's valuable knowledge and experience will continue to bring significant perspectives and contribution to the Board for its efficient and effective functioning, and that his re-appointment will contribute to the diversity (in particular in terms of knowledge and experience) of the Board appropriate to the requirements and development of the Company's business. Details of the retiring Directors proposed for re-election at the AGM are set out in Appendix I of this circular. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO BUY BACK SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 September 2018, the Shareholders passed resolutions granting the Directors general mandates to allot and issue new Shares and to buy back Shares. Such mandates will expire and lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. It is therefore proposed to renew the general mandates to allot, issue and deal with new Shares and to buy back Shares at the AGM. The Issue Mandate At the AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Issue Mandate which will enable the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing such resolution. In addition, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the extension of the Issue Mandate by adding to the aggregate number of Shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the Issue Mandate the number of Shares bought back under the Buy-back Mandate, if granted. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of issued Shares was 3,721,561,225 Shares. Assuming that there is no change in the issued Shares between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of passing the resolution approving the Issue Mandate, the maximum number of Shares which may be issued pursuant to the Issue Mandate will be 744,312,245 Shares. Details of the Issue Mandate and the extension of the Issue Mandate are respectively set out in the ordinary resolutions numbered 4 and 6 in the notice of the AGM set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. The Buy-back Mandate At the AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Buy-back Mandate which will enable the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to buy back Shares up to 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing such resolution. The Company's authority is restricted to buy back Shares in the market in accordance with the Listing Rules. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of issued Shares was 3,721,561,225 Shares. Assuming that there is no change in the issued Shares between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of passing the resolution approving the Buy-back Mandate, the maximum number of Shares which may be bought back pursuant to the Buy-back Mandate will be 372,156,122 Shares. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, an explanatory statement containing all the information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to approve the Buy-back Mandate is set out in Appendix II of this circular. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Details of the Buy-back Mandate are set out in the ordinary resolution numbered 5 in the notice of the AGM set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. Both the Issue Mandate and the Buy-back Mandate will expire upon the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any applicable laws to be held; and the revocation or variation of such authority by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the AGM to be held on Monday, 30 September 2019 at 3 : 00 p.m. at Salon Rooms II-III, Harbour Grand Hong Kong, 23 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Accordingly, all resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the AGM. An announcement on the poll vote results will be made by the Company after the AGM in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder has any material interest in the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM and therefore, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the AGM. A form of proxy for the AGM is also despatched together with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the enclosed form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at such meeting or any adjournment meeting should you so wish. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposals for re-election of the retiring Directors, and granting of the Issue Mandate, the Buy-back Mandate and the extension of the Issue Mandate are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and, accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL Your attention is drawn to the general information set out in the appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully By order of the Board China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited Zhang Yi Chairman - 7 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The following are the particulars of the Directors who will retire and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the AGM: Mr. Zhang Yi, aged 46, was appointed as an executive Director on 5 September 2016. Mr. Zhang is also the Chairman of the Board. He graduated from Zhejiang University in 1994 with a major in Finance. Mr. Zhang has over 15 years of investment experience in the technology field, with the scope of investment spanning across various regions including Canada, the United States of America, Singapore, the Mainland China and Hong Kong. He is in particular familiar with the investment in and operations of telecommunications and communications industries. Mr. Zhang has good relations with the telecommunications operators and has accumulated extensive local and overseas network in the industry. Mr. Zhang is currently the chairman of a private company in the Mainland China which was founded by Mr. Zhang in 2002. Under his leadership, the company has now developed into an enterprise with large investment scale and wide investment geographical range in real estates, biological medicine, new energy and media, etc. It has a number of projects including a large-scale urban complex with a gross area of over a million square meters in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenyang. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Zhang was interested in 215,427,500 Shares representing approximately 5.79% in the issued share capital of the Company. These Shares are held by One Faith Investments Limited, which is beneficially and wholly owned by Mr. Zhang. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang does not have any other interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Zhang does not have any management, substantial shareholders Listing Rules) of the Company. relationship with any other Directors, senior or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Pursuant to the service contract entered into between Mr. Zhang and the Company, his term of service with the Company is three years from the date of appointment. Currently, Mr. Zhang is entitled to an emolument of HK$360,000 per annum (including salary and other benefits) and discretionary bonus which shall be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and had been determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market condition. Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules in connection with Mr. Zhang's re-election. - 8 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Mr. Yeung Chun Wai Anthony, aged 43, was appointed as an executive Director on 15 July 2015. Mr. Yeung is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Prior to that, Mr. Yeung served as senior banker in various international investment banks. He was the Chairman, the chief executive officer and an executive director of e-Kong Group Limited (now known as Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited) (Stock code: 524) and the Vice Chairman and an executive director of Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited (now known as Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited) (Stock code: 2277), the Vice Chairman and an executive director of South East Group Limited (now known as China Minsheng DIT Group Limited) (Stock code: 726), the Vice Chairman and an executive director of Sumpo Food Holdings Limited (now known as Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited) (Stock code: 1089) and an independent non-executive director of Global Energy Resources International Group Limited (now known as Global Token Limited) (Stock code: 8192), all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. He has proven track records and extensive experience in corporate restructuring and rescuing, consulting, corporate finance and business negotiation with well-versed business and people network in the region. Mr. Yeung graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration (Accounting and Finance). He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Yeung is highly dedicated to community services, meanwhile he has been serving as committee member of Land and Development Advisory Committee, Development Bureau, Hong Kong Government, Honorary Court Member of the Hong Kong Baptist University, founding board member and honorary treasurer of the Child Development Matching Fund and Hong Kong Quality Mentorship Network Limited, director of Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Council Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and so on. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Yeung was interested in 129,220,718 Shares representing approximately 3.47% in the issued share capital of the Company, of which the 2,245,000 Shares are beneficially-owned by Mr. Yeung, the 125,775,718 Shares are held by Nova Investment Group Limited, which are beneficially and wholly owned by Mr. Yeung Chun Wai, Anthony and 1,200,000 Shares were held by Ms. Lui Lai Yan, the spouse of Mr. Yeung. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yeung does not have any other interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Yeung does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Pursuant to the service contract entered into between Mr. Yeung and the Company, his term of service with the Company is three years from the date of appointment. Currently, Mr. Yeung is entitled to an emolument of HK$3,582,000 per annum (including salary and other benefits) and discretionary bonus which shall be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and had been determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market condition. - 9 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules in connection with Mr. Yeung's re-election. Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael, aged 67, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 18 August 2017. He was appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee on 26 September 2017. He has over 35 years of experience in external audit, IT audit, training, accounting and finance, company secretarial and corporate administration, MIS management, internal audit, information security, risk management and compliance. Mr. Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2277), Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 503) and Sterling Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code 1825), all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. Also, he is the chief executive of C&C Advisory Services Limited. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member and specialist in Information Technology of CPA Australia and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was admitted as a certified information systems auditor with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association in 1985 and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2000. He was admitted as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in 2000 and became a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors in 1997. Mr. Chan was an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Chan worked at CMG Life Assurance Limited (formerly known as Jardine CMG Life Assurance Limited) from 1991 to 1996 and his last position was general manager, compliance and corporate affairs. He was employed by Dao Heng Bank Limited in 1996 as the group auditor (which was subsequently acquired by DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited) and he ceased working for the bank in 2004 with his last position as managing director and head of compliance, Hong Kong and Greater China. Mr. Chan was also the group financial controller of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited from 2004 to 2005, the director of quality assurance of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2005 and the deputy general manager of the compliance department of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Limited from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Chan graduated with a higher diploma in accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in November 1976 and was awarded the postgraduate diploma in business administration from the University of Surrey in March 1998. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Chan was interested in 25,000 Shares representing approximately 0.0007% in the issued share capital of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chan does not have any other interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chan does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. - 10 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Pursuant to the letter of appointment entered into between Mr. Chan and the Company, his term of service with the Company is three years from the date of appointment. Currently, Mr. Chan is entitled to a director's fee of HK$240,000 per annum which shall be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee and had been determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market condition. Mr. Chan has confirmed that he has met the independence criteria set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. He acts as independent non-executive Director to exert checks and balances on the executive Directors and to safeguard minority Shareholders' interests. Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules in connection with Mr. Chan's re-election. - 11 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This appendix serves as an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to provide you with all the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the AGM to approve the Buy-back Mandate. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of issued Shares was 3,721,561,225 Shares. Subject to the passing of the proposed ordinary resolution approving the Buy-back Mandate and on the basis that there is no change in the issued Shares prior to the AGM, the exercise of the Buy-back Mandate in full would enable the Company to buy back up to 372,156,122 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date, during the period ending on the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of the resolution referred to herein; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any applicable law to be held; and (iii) the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company. 2. REASONS FOR SHARE BUY-BACKS Although the Directors have no present intention of buying back Shares, they believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders to continue to have a general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Directors to buy back Shares in the market. Such buy-backs may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value of the Company and its assets and/or its earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such buy-backs will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 3. FUNDING OF BUY-BACKS It is envisaged that any buy back of Shares would be financed out of funds which are legally available for such purpose in accordance with the memorandum of association and Bye-laws of the Company, the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of Bermuda. Under the laws of Bermuda, the Shares bought back will be cancelled and the Company's issued share capital will be reduced by the nominal value of those bought back Shares accordingly. The Directors are not aware of any material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing level of the Company as compared with the position disclosed in its most recent published audited financial statements as at 31 March 2019 in the event that the Buy-back Mandate is exercised in full. The Directors do not propose to exercise the Buy-back Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing level of the Company which in the opinion of the Directors is from time to time appropriate for the Company. - 12 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 4. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest market prices at which the Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months preceding the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ (Adjusted*) (Adjusted*) 2018 August 0.670 0.530 September 0.640 0.485 October 0.600 0.490 November 0.500 0.220 December 0.255 0.195 2019 January 0.360 0.170 February 0.325 0.236 March 0.330 0.198 April 0.250 0.195 May 0.214 0.170 June 0.178 0.045 July (Note) - - August (Note) (up to the Latest Practicable Date) - - Note: Trading in the Shares has been suspended with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 2 July 2019. 5. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) had any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries in the event that the Buy-back Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. As at the Latest Practicable Date, no core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) has notified the Company that he/she has any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or has undertaken not to sell any of the Shares held by him/her to the Company, in the event that the Buy-back Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. - 13 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 6. UNDERTAKING OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will only exercise the Buy-back Mandate in accordance with the memorandum of association and Bye-laws of the Company, the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of Bermuda. 7. EFFECT OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE AND MINIMUM PUBLIC FLOAT If, as a result of a buy-back of Shares, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition of voting rights for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase in the Shareholder's interests, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholder was interested in more than 10% of the issued Shares then in issue. On the basis that no further Shares are issued and there is no change of the shareholding structure, an exercise of the Buy-back Mandate in full will not result in any Shareholders becoming obliged to make a mandatory offer under Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors had no intention to exercise any of the Buy-back Mandate to such an extent that would result in a requirement of any Shareholders or any other persons to make a general offer under the Takeovers Code, or the number of Shares in the hands of the public falling below the prescribed minimum percentage of 25%. 8. SHARE BUY-BACK BY THE COMPANY The Company has not bought back any Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited 中國寶力科技控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 164) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 3 : 00 p.m. on Monday, 30 September 2019 at Salon Rooms II-III, Harbour Grand Hong Kong, 23 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong for the following purposes: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon. To re-elect retiring directors and to authorise the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company to fix the Directors' remuneration. To re-appoint Asian Alliance (HK) CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS 4. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company (the ''Shares'') and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares) which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares) which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the general mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or (ii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company or (iii) any grant or exercise of any option granted under any scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue of options to subscribe for, or rights to acquire Shares or (iv) the exercise of any rights of subscription or conversion under any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; for the purposes of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; and the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting; and ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares or issue of options, warrants, or other securities giving the right to subscribe for Shares, open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company (and, where appropriate, to holders of other securities entitled to the offer) on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (or, where appropriate, such other securities), subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, or any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company.'' - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution:

''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy back Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or requirements of the Stock Exchange or other applicable rules and regulations as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall, in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors, authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to buy back its own Shares at a price to be determined by the Directors; the total number of Shares to be bought back or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be bought back by the Company during the Relevant Period pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; and (iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting.'' To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution:

''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions numbered 4 and 5 above, the general mandate granted to the Directors and for the time being in force to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with Shares - 17 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING pursuant to the said resolution numbered 4 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the total number of Shares bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the said resolution numbered 5, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the said resolution numbered 5.'' By order of the Board China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited Zhang Yi Chairman Hong Kong, 30 August 2019 Notes: Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/ her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on the same occasion. Where there are joint registered holders of any Share(s), any one of such joint holders may attend and vote at the AGM, either in person or by proxy in respect of such Share(s) as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be), the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote, whether in person or by proxy. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. In order to be valid, a form of proxy in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting at the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 24 September 2019 to Monday, 30 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to determine the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019. - 18 - Attachments Original document

