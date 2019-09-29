Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Baoli Technologies : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF RESUMPTION PROGRESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited

中國寶力科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 164)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF

RESUMPTION PROGRESS

This announcement is made by China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcements of the Company dated 28 June 2019, 2 July 2019 and 12 July 2019 in relation to, among others, the delay in publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "2018-19Annual Results"), the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019, and the resumption guidance from the Stock Exchange (the "Announcements"), (ii) the 2018-19 Annual Results published on 15 July 2019, and (iii) the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on 31 July 2019 (the "2018-19Annual Report", together with the Announcements and the 2018-19 Annual Results, the "Publications"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Publications.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The Group's businesses consist of the following business segments: (i) mobile and multi- media technologies and advertising platform, (ii) tourism and hospitality, and (iii) other businesses. Since the suspension of trading in the Company's shares and up to the date of this announcement, the Company's businesses have been operating as usual. The Company is of the view that the business operations of the Group have not been adversely affected by the suspension of trading of the Company's shares.

- 1 -

In respect of the mobile and multi-media technologies business, the Group possesses the electronic paper display ("EPD") and dual-screen technologies and is currently running a mobile and multi-media technologies and advertising platform via different media channels using such technologies. As at the date of this announcement, the Group is continuing in using its extensive expertise and in-depth knowledge in EPD and dual-screen technologies to (1) expand the product range by putting the EPD and dual-screen technologies to application in the advertising and media platforms of the Group, and (2) extend its distribution channels and customer base through exploring opportunities in other markets.

To further facilitate the development of the mobile and multi-media technologies and advertising platform, on 6 June 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of two outdoor advertisement and media companies which are principally engaged in the business

of the development and operation of outdoor advertisement and media on Guangzhou- Shenzhen China Railway High-speed Harmony Series trains "GSCR" (廣深線和諧號). As

at the date of this announcement, the Group has signed advertising contracts with the companies in consumer products, mobile communications and others.

In terms of the sale of mobile phones, the Group is strategically focusing on penetrating the B2B smartphone market through cooperation with provincial and local governments and large-scale enterprises and state-owned enterprises. Currently, the Group is in discussions with a provincial government of the PRC in relation to the sale of mobile phones with tailor-made features. That said, given the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States and China's slowdown in economic growth, the hardware mobile business in China market is expected to be volatile and will remain challenging in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the Group is focusing on putting its EPD and dual-screen technologies into application, thereby strengthening its asset-light, less capital-intensive technology- focused business.

In respect of the tourism and hospitality business, the Group conducts it through We Fly Travel Limited ("We Fly"), a subsidiary of the Company. Due to the latest situation in Hong Kong and along with the ongoing trade war between China and the US, the performance of the tourism and travel industry in Hong Kong has dropped significantly. Therefore, it is expected that the performance of We Fly will decrease substantially. The management will closely monitor the market environment to rationalise the resources and product mix within We Fly.

In respect of the other businesses of the Group, they have been carried out as normal since the suspension of trading in the Company's shares.

- 2 -

UPDATE ON THE RESUMPTION PLAN

As set out in the Announcements, the Stock Exchange set out the following resumption guidance for the Company:

  1. to publish all outstanding financial results required by the Listing Rules and address any audit qualifications if any; and
  2. to demonstrate its compliance with Rules 13.24 of the Listing Rules; and
  3. to inform the market of all material information for the Company's shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position.

The Company released the 2018-19 Annual Results on 15 July 2019, and published and dispatched the 2018/19 Annual Report to its shareholders on 31 July 2019.

The Company is taking appropriate steps to fulfil the remaining resumption conditions and will keep the shareholders of the Company and the public on, among others, the progress as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice pending the fulfilment of the resumption conditions.

By order of the Board

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited

Zhang Yi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yi (Chairman), Ms. Chu Wei Ning (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis, Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael and Mr. Han Chunjian.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aHSBC : SCRY.INFO Participates in Discussion on Financial Technology at 20th World Knowledge Forum
AQ
07:43aAIR FRANCE KLM : France blames aid for Norwegian Air for XL Airways collapse, seeks EU intervention
RE
07:38aNOXXON PHARMA : presents latest clinical data from Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 / Keytruda combination trial at the ESMO congress
PU
07:33aYUHUA ENERGY : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
07:33aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
07:33aCHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 june 2019
PU
07:28aHUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY : Proposed amendments of terms and conditions of the bonds due 2019
PU
07:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
07:28aYUHUA ENERGY : (1) change of the chairman of the board (2) change of composition of board committees; and (3) change of chief executive officer
PU
07:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
3ENI SPA : Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
4IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : Presents Full Data from Phase 3 FORWARD I Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in ..
5CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group