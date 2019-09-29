China Baoli Technologies : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF RESUMPTION PROGRESS

In respect of the mobile and multi-media technologies business, the Group possesses the electronic paper display ("EPD") and dual-screen technologies and is currently running a mobile and multi-media technologies and advertising platform via different media channels using such technologies. As at the date of this announcement, the Group is continuing in using its extensive expertise and in-depth knowledge in EPD and dual-screen technologies to (1) expand the product range by putting the EPD and dual-screen technologies to application in the advertising and media platforms of the Group, and (2) extend its distribution channels and customer base through exploring opportunities in other markets.

To further facilitate the development of the mobile and multi-media technologies and advertising platform, on 6 June 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of two outdoor advertisement and media companies which are principally engaged in the business

of the development and operation of outdoor advertisement and media on Guangzhou- Shenzhen China Railway High-speed Harmony Series trains "GSCR" (廣深線和諧號). As

at the date of this announcement, the Group has signed advertising contracts with the companies in consumer products, mobile communications and others.

In terms of the sale of mobile phones, the Group is strategically focusing on penetrating the B2B smartphone market through cooperation with provincial and local governments and large-scale enterprises and state-owned enterprises. Currently, the Group is in discussions with a provincial government of the PRC in relation to the sale of mobile phones with tailor-made features. That said, given the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States and China's slowdown in economic growth, the hardware mobile business in China market is expected to be volatile and will remain challenging in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the Group is focusing on putting its EPD and dual-screen technologies into application, thereby strengthening its asset-light, less capital-intensive technology- focused business.

In respect of the tourism and hospitality business, the Group conducts it through We Fly Travel Limited ("We Fly"), a subsidiary of the Company. Due to the latest situation in Hong Kong and along with the ongoing trade war between China and the US, the performance of the tourism and travel industry in Hong Kong has dropped significantly. Therefore, it is expected that the performance of We Fly will decrease substantially. The management will closely monitor the market environment to rationalise the resources and product mix within We Fly.

In respect of the other businesses of the Group, they have been carried out as normal since the suspension of trading in the Company's shares.