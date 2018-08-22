China Beauty (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering China along with the global market.

Beauty market is classified into four key categories including skincare, haircare, color cosmetics and fragrances. Skincare is a series of treatment which includes the usage of cosmetics to support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. While haircare is the overall practice performed by an individual to keep his hair attractive, clean and healthy looking.

Color cosmetics or base makeup such as eye-makeup, foundations, powders and lip products (LG, LS, Lip Liner) used by the female population to enhance and highlight facial features including eye, nails, face and cheeks. Whereas, fragrances are the oldest form of beauty product which includes the items which enhance the smell of a body in a desirable manner. Some of the popular distribution channels used by the consumers to access beauty products are departmental stores, e-commerce, mass stores, specialty and other direct selling stores.

Chinese beauty market is expected to grow with increasing urban population, growing cosmeceutical market, accelerating disposable income and rising attention to beauty and physical appearance. Key trends and developments of this market includes increasing beauty per capita expenditure, mounting e-commerce retail beauty products sales, increasing premiumisation and developing preference for organic beauty products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including volatility in the prices of raw materials, illegal practices and uncertain political conditions.

The report profiles the key players of the market including L'Oreal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and AmorePacific Group, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Urban Population

Growing Cosmeceutical Market

Accelerating Disposable Income

Rising Attention towards Beauty and Physical Appearance

Key Trends and Developments

Increasing Beauty per Capita Expenditure

Mounting E-Commerce Retail Beauty Products Sales

Increasing Premiumisation

Developing Preference for Organic Beauty Products

Challenges

Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

Illegal Practices

Uncertain Political Conditions

