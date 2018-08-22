Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Beauty (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:29pm CEST

The "China Beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering China along with the global market.

Beauty market is classified into four key categories including skincare, haircare, color cosmetics and fragrances. Skincare is a series of treatment which includes the usage of cosmetics to support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. While haircare is the overall practice performed by an individual to keep his hair attractive, clean and healthy looking.

Color cosmetics or base makeup such as eye-makeup, foundations, powders and lip products (LG, LS, Lip Liner) used by the female population to enhance and highlight facial features including eye, nails, face and cheeks. Whereas, fragrances are the oldest form of beauty product which includes the items which enhance the smell of a body in a desirable manner. Some of the popular distribution channels used by the consumers to access beauty products are departmental stores, e-commerce, mass stores, specialty and other direct selling stores.

Chinese beauty market is expected to grow with increasing urban population, growing cosmeceutical market, accelerating disposable income and rising attention to beauty and physical appearance. Key trends and developments of this market includes increasing beauty per capita expenditure, mounting e-commerce retail beauty products sales, increasing premiumisation and developing preference for organic beauty products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including volatility in the prices of raw materials, illegal practices and uncertain political conditions.

The report profiles the key players of the market including L'Oreal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and AmorePacific Group, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Urban Population
  • Growing Cosmeceutical Market
  • Accelerating Disposable Income
  • Rising Attention towards Beauty and Physical Appearance

Key Trends and Developments

  • Increasing Beauty per Capita Expenditure
  • Mounting E-Commerce Retail Beauty Products Sales
  • Increasing Premiumisation
  • Developing Preference for Organic Beauty Products

Challenges

  • Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials
  • Illegal Practices
  • Uncertain Political Conditions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Beauty Market Overview

2. Global Beauty Market

3. China Beauty Market

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

  • L'Oreal S.A
  • Shiseido Company, Limited
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • AmorePacific Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/96rk58/china_beauty?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pPHOTRONICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:37pENEL : starts construction of Ngonye solar project, its first power plant in Zambia
PU
12:37pTRINITY : D’URBAN Fall & Winter Collection 2018 – Japanese style elegance merged with Japanese style craftsmanship
PU
12:37pSHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL : SFL – Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
12:37pBAE : Dvd 2018
PU
12:37pADVTECH : Sa educational landscape changing with growth of community-based schools
PU
12:37pCIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING : 22nd August 2018 £37.6 million acquisition of 67 regulated social housing properties
PU
12:35pZHUGUANG : sees turnaround to loss in 1H
AQ
12:35pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : 1H net up 28% to RMB3.2b; no div
AQ
12:35pCHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL : Int'l 1H net up 46% to RMB359m; no div
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.