China Beauty (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

China beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances):
Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) provides an extensive research
and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.
The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments
and challenges of the market, covering China along with the global
market.
Beauty market is classified into four key categories including skincare,
haircare, color cosmetics and fragrances. Skincare is a series of
treatment which includes the usage of cosmetics to support skin
integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. While
haircare is the overall practice performed by an individual to keep his
hair attractive, clean and healthy looking.
Color cosmetics or base makeup such as eye-makeup, foundations, powders
and lip products (LG, LS, Lip Liner) used by the female population to
enhance and highlight facial features including eye, nails, face and
cheeks. Whereas, fragrances are the oldest form of beauty product which
includes the items which enhance the smell of a body in a desirable
manner. Some of the popular distribution channels used by the consumers
to access beauty products are departmental stores, e-commerce, mass
stores, specialty and other direct selling stores.
Chinese beauty market is expected to grow with increasing urban
population, growing cosmeceutical market, accelerating disposable income
and rising attention to beauty and physical appearance. Key trends and
developments of this market includes increasing beauty per capita
expenditure, mounting e-commerce retail beauty products sales,
increasing premiumisation and developing preference for organic beauty
products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the
market including volatility in the prices of raw materials, illegal
practices and uncertain political conditions.
The report profiles the key players of the market including L'Oreal
S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and
AmorePacific Group, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
-
Increasing Urban Population
-
Growing Cosmeceutical Market
-
Accelerating Disposable Income
-
Rising Attention towards Beauty and Physical Appearance
Key Trends and Developments
-
Increasing Beauty per Capita Expenditure
-
Mounting E-Commerce Retail Beauty Products Sales
-
Increasing Premiumisation
-
Developing Preference for Organic Beauty Products
Challenges
-
Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials
-
Illegal Practices
-
Uncertain Political Conditions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Beauty Market Overview
2. Global Beauty Market
3. China Beauty Market
4. Market Dynamics
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
-
L'Oreal S.A
-
Shiseido Company, Limited
-
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
-
AmorePacific Group, Inc.
