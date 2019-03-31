|
China Beidahuang Industry : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited
中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00039)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December
2018 together with the comparative amounts for 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
1,267,140
|
|
1,114,635
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,097,213)
|
(995,323)
|
Gross profit
|
|
169,927
|
|
119,312
|
|
Other income, gains or losses
|
5
|
28,343
|
|
199,701
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(21,212)
|
(20,301)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(120,301)
|
(138,267)
|
Profit from operation
|
|
56,757
|
|
160,445
|
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(51,592)
|
(44,706)
|
Share of loss of associates
|
|
(2,084)
|
(3,616)
|
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
9,547
|
11,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
7
|
12,628
|
|
123,182
|
|
Taxation
|
8
|
(851)
|
(12,904)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Release of exchange differences upon disposal of subsidiaries
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations and associates
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
EARNINGS PER SHARE
-Basic (in HK cents)
-Diluted (in HK cents)
2
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
11,777
|
110,278
(6,611) (1,408)
(49,560) 32,750
(44,394) 141,620
4,650 115,024
7,127 (4,746)
11,777 110,278
(51,457) 143,955
7,063 (2,335)
(44,394) 141,620
10
0.08 2.20
0.08 2.20
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
321,173
|
|
325,856
|
Investment properties
|
|
398,065
|
|
412,633
|
Loan receivables
|
11
|
-
|
71,397
|
Rental deposits paid
|
|
30,413
|
|
21,287
|
Goodwill
|
|
47,266
|
95,319
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
123,495
|
135,700
|
Interests in associates
|
|
286,450
|
300,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,206,862
|
|
1,362,926
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
57,169
|
|
17,561
|
Trade receivables
|
12
|
130,862
|
|
78,926
|
Amounts due from contract customers
|
|
-
|
78,667
|
Loan receivables
|
11
|
376,429
|
|
291,179
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
628,431
|
|
502,519
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
-
|
4,857
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
|
27,355
|
|
35,756
|
Pledged deposits
|
|
83,584
|
|
214,233
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
37,277
|
|
66,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,341,107
|
|
1,289,881
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills payables
|
13
|
244,915
|
|
315,144
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
142,628
|
|
138,132
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
51,471
|
|
-
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
|
333,424
|
|
427,121
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
195,378
|
|
-
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
12,655
|
|
848
|
Bank overdraft
|
|
5,032
|
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
|
3,032
|
|
10,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
988,535
|
|
891,735
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
352,572
|
|
398,146
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
1,559,434
|
|
1,761,072
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
47,445
|
|
51,700
|
Convertible bonds
|
-
|
189,436
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
47,445
|
|
241,136
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
1,511,989
|
|
1,519,936
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
561,726
|
|
543,426
|
Reserves
|
897,283
|
|
918,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,459,009
|
|
1,462,207
|
Non-controlling interests
|
52,980
|
|
57,729
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
1,511,989
|
|
1,519,936
|
|
|
|
4
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 December 2018
1.BASIS OF PREPARATION
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments and investment properties are stated at their fair value. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.
2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatory effective for the current year
The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:
|
HKFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
HKFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and
|
|
the related Amendments
|
HK(IFRIC) - Int 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
|
Amendments to HKFRS 2
|
Classification and Measurement of Share-based
|
|
Payment Transactions
|
Amendments to HKFRS 4
|
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with
|
|
HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
|
Amendments to HKAS 28
|
As part of the Annual Improvements to
|
|
HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle
|
Amendments to HKAS 40
|
Transfers of Investment Property
Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
5
