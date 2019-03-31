China Beidahuang Industry : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December

2018 together with the comparative amounts for 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 1,267,140 1,114,635 Cost of sales (1,097,213) (995,323) Gross profit 169,927 119,312 Other income, gains or losses 5 28,343 199,701 Selling and distribution expenses (21,212) (20,301) Administrative expenses (120,301) (138,267) Profit from operation 56,757 160,445 Finance costs 6 (51,592) (44,706) Share of loss of associates (2,084) (3,616) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 9,547 11,059 Profit before taxation 7 12,628 123,182 Taxation 8 (851) (12,904)

