China Beidahuang Industry : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

China Beidahuang Industry : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/31/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December

2018 together with the comparative amounts for 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

1,267,140

1,114,635

Cost of sales

(1,097,213)

(995,323)

Gross profit

169,927

119,312

Other income, gains or losses

5

28,343

199,701

Selling and distribution expenses

(21,212)

(20,301)

Administrative expenses

(120,301)

(138,267)

Profit from operation

56,757

160,445

Finance costs

6

(51,592)

(44,706)

Share of loss of associates

(2,084)

(3,616)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

9,547

11,059

Profit before taxation

7

12,628

123,182

Taxation

8

(851)

(12,904)

1

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Release of exchange differences upon disposal of subsidiaries

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations and associates

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

EARNINGS PER SHARE

-Basic (in HK cents)

-Diluted (in HK cents)

2

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

11,777

110,278

(6,611) (1,408)

(49,560) 32,750

(44,394) 141,620

4,650 115,024

7,127 (4,746)

11,777 110,278

(51,457) 143,955

7,063 (2,335)

(44,394) 141,620

10

0.08 2.20

0.08 2.20

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

321,173

325,856

Investment properties

398,065

412,633

Loan receivables

11

-

71,397

Rental deposits paid

30,413

21,287

Goodwill

47,266

95,319

Other intangible assets

123,495

135,700

Interests in associates

286,450

300,734

1,206,862

1,362,926

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

57,169

17,561

Trade receivables

12

130,862

78,926

Amounts due from contract customers

-

78,667

Loan receivables

11

376,429

291,179

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

628,431

502,519

Amounts due from related parties

-

4,857

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

27,355

35,756

Pledged deposits

83,584

214,233

Cash and cash equivalents

37,277

66,183

1,341,107

1,289,881

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

13

244,915

315,144

Other payables and accruals

142,628

138,132

Contract liabilities

51,471

-

Bank and other borrowings

333,424

427,121

Convertible bonds

195,378

-

Amounts due to related parties

12,655

848

Bank overdraft

5,032

-

Tax payable

3,032

10,490

988,535

891,735

3

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NET CURRENT ASSETS

352,572

398,146

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

LIABILITIES

1,559,434

1,761,072

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

47,445

51,700

Convertible bonds

-

189,436

Total non-current liabilities

47,445

241,136

Net assets

1,511,989

1,519,936

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

561,726

543,426

Reserves

897,283

918,781

1,459,009

1,462,207

Non-controlling interests

52,980

57,729

Total equity

1,511,989

1,519,936

4

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 December 2018

1.BASIS OF PREPARATION

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments and investment properties are stated at their fair value. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatory effective for the current year

The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and

the related Amendments

HK(IFRIC) - Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based

Payment Transactions

Amendments to HKFRS 4

Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with

HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts

Amendments to HKAS 28

As part of the Annual Improvements to

HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle

Amendments to HKAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 17:06:02 UTC
