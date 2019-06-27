China Beidahuang Industry : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement ("Announcement") of the Company dated 10 June 2019 in relation to in respect of the New Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder which constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further information about the New Framework Agreement, the letter from the independent financial adviser to the independent board committee and the Independent Shareholders and the recommendation from the independent board committee together with the notice of the EGM would be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 2 July 2019.

