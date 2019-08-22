China Beidahuang Industry : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION (in PDF)

POSITION OF THE COMPANY IN RELATION TO THE PETITION

The Company will oppose the Petition and will invite the Petitioner to consent to a validation order to be made by the Court under Section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

EFFECT OF THE PETITION UNDER THE APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Pursuant to section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), any disposition of the property of the Company, including things in action, and any transfer of shares of the Company ("Shares"), or alteration in the status of the members of the Company, made after the commencement of the winding up, shall, unless the court otherwise orders, be void.

The Company wishes to remind its shareholders and the potential investors of the Company of the risk that the Shares may be restricted as the deposits of the Shares into Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") may be suspended due to the Petition. Pursuant to the circular dated 28 December 2016 published by the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") (ref no. CD/DNS/CCASS/332/2016): (a) the transfer of the Shares made after the Petition has been presented may be void without a validation order from the court under the laws and regulations applicable to the Company and; (b) HKSCC may at any time, and without notice, to temporarily suspend any of its services in respect of the Shares, which may include the suspension of acceptance of deposits of share certificates of the Company into the CCASS; and the share certificates of the Company received by HKSCC but not yet re-registered in HKSCC Nominee Limited's name will also be returned to participants who conduct shares transfer through HKSCC (the "Participant(s)") and HKSCC shall reserve the right to reverse any credit granted to such Participant by debiting the relevant shares from its CCASS account accordingly. These measures would generally cease to apply from the date when the Petition has been struck-out, dismissed or permanently stayed, or the Company has obtained the necessary validation order from the relevant court. The Petition was filed in the High Court only as an application for the winding-up of the Company and as at the date of this announcement no winding-up order has been granted by the High Court to wind-up the Company.