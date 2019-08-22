China Beidahuang Industry : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited
中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00039)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION
This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.25(1)(b) of Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 August 2019 regarding the winding-up petition against the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
FURTHER DETAILS OF THE PETITION
The Petition was filed against the Company for being unable repay to the Petitioner a total sum of HK$21,140,987 within six months from the date of a bond (i.e. 5 March 2019), which was issued by the Company to the Petitioner on 6 September 2018 with the principal amount of HK$23,000,000.