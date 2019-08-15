Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Beidahuang Industry : INSIDE INFORMATION WINDING UP PETITION (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.25(1)(b) of Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 15 August 2019, the Company received a petition ("Petition") filed by Mr. Qiu Zhen ("Petitioner") for an order that the Company may be wound up by the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court") pursuant to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong).

The petition was filed against the Company for being unable to repay a debt of amount HK$21,140,987. The winding up petition will be heard before the High Court at 9:30 am on 9 October 2019.

1

The Company is actively seeking legal advice on the Petition and will concurrently negotiate with the Petitioner for a settlement and an amicable disposal of the matter. Meanwhile, the Company is also arranging possible fund raising activities to settle the outstanding amount. The Company will keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the Petition and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Li Jiehong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

2

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 01:11:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:18pFSIS Recall Release 084-2019 Foreign Material
GL
10:12pSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The Distinguished Cellar Of A Pioneering Collector
PU
10:07pSTRIKE ENERGY : 16-08-2019 General Meeting Presentation (2 MB)
PU
10:07pAVENIRA : AEV - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10:07pAVENIRA : AEV - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10:07pSECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
10:07pJXTG : First Oil from Mariner Oil Field in UK North Sea
PU
10:07pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Post-Effective Amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
09:52pCOMBA TELECOM : Announces 2019 Interim Results
PU
09:52pKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
4Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group