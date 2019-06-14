China Beidahuang Industry : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)

List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. LI Jiehong (Chairman)
Mr. JIANG Jianjun
Mr. KE Xionghan
Mr. HUANG Wuguang
Non-executive Director
Ms. HO Wing Yan
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa
Mr. HO Man Fai
Mr. YANG Yunguang
There are three Board committees. The membership information of each committee is set out below:
Audit Committee
Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa (Chairman)
Mr. HO Man Fai
Mr. YANG Yunguang
Remuneration Committee
Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa (Chairman)
Mr. JIANG Jianjun
Mr. HO Man Fai
Nomination Committee
Mr. LI Jiehong (Chairman)
Mr. HO Man Fai
Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa
Hong Kong, 14 June 2019
Disclaimer
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:03:10 UTC