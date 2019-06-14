Log in
China Beidahuang Industry : List of Directors and their Role and Function (in PDF)

06/14/2019 | 08:04am EDT

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. LI Jiehong (Chairman)

Mr. JIANG Jianjun

Mr. KE Xionghan

Mr. HUANG Wuguang

Non-executive Director

Ms. HO Wing Yan

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa

Mr. HO Man Fai

Mr. YANG Yunguang

There are three Board committees. The membership information of each committee is set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa (Chairman)

Mr. HO Man Fai

Mr. YANG Yunguang

Remuneration Committee

Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa (Chairman)

Mr. JIANG Jianjun

Mr. HO Man Fai

Nomination Committee

Mr. LI Jiehong (Chairman)

Mr. HO Man Fai

Mr. CHONG Cha Hwa

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:03:10 UTC
