China Beidahuang Industry : PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

06/06/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER

GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

KGI Asia Limited

On 6 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent pursuant to which the Company has agreed to appoint the Placing Agent as placing agent for the purpose of procuring, as agent of the Company, on a best effort basis, the Placees to subscribe in cash for the Convertible Bonds on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement.

Assuming the Convertible Bonds are fully placed, based on the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.38 per Conversion Share, 526,315,789 Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company under the General Mandate upon exercise in full of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds, representing: (a) approximately 8.45% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (b) approximately 7.80% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares (assuming there is no other change in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the full conversion of the Convertible Bonds).

1

The initial Conversion Price of HK$0.38 per Conversion Share represents: (a) a premium of approximately 40.74% when compared with the closing price of HK$0.27 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets on the date of the Placing Agreement; and (b) a premium of approximately 58.33% over the average closing price of HK$0.24 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the last five trading days up to and including the date of the Placing Agreement.

Assuming the Convertible Bonds are fully placed by the Placing Agent and based on the fee of the Placing Agent in the amount of approximately HK$8,000,000 and other expenses, the gross and net proceeds from the Placing are estimated to be approximately HK$200 million and HK$192 million respectively. The Directors consider that the Placing represents an opportunity to raise additional funding for the Group's business operation and it will also strengthen the capital base and financial position for the Group's future business developments and broaden the Shareholder base of the Company. Furthermore, the Directors consider that the Placing provides the Company with funding without immediate dilution effect on the shareholding of the existing Shareholders. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Placing for the Group's settlement of loans, business development, investments and general working capital purposes.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Placing is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the Placing Agreement, and may or may not proceed. Shareholders and investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

THE PLACING AGREEMENT

On 6 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent pursuant to which the Company has agreed to appoint the Placing Agent as placing agent for the purpose of procuring, as agent of the Company, on a best effort basis, the Placees to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement.

2

Details of the Placing Agreement are summarised as follows:

Date

6 June 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties

  1. the Company (as the issuer) and
  2. the Placing Agent (as the placing agent).

As at the date of this announcement and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, the Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.

Placing of the Convertible Bonds

The Placing Agent undertakes during the Placing Period to use its best effort to procure either by itself or through its sub-placing agents, the Placees for the subscription of the Convertible Bonds. The Placing Agent will be liable for its obligations under the Placing Agreement.

The Placees

The choice of Placees for the Convertible Bonds will be determined solely by the Placing Agent, subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules (in particular, the Placing Agent shall not, as far as it is aware, place any of the Convertible Bonds to any placees who are connected persons of the Company) and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Placing Agent Fee

In consideration of the services of the Placing Agent in relation to the Placing, the amount of the agency fee payable by the Company at Completion is 4% of the aggregate subscription monies for the Convertible Bonds issued by the Company. The agency fee was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agent with reference to market rates.

3

Principal Terms of the Convertible Bonds

Issuer

:

The Company

Principal amount

:

Up to HK$200,000,000

Issue price

: 100% of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds

Interest

:

The Convertible Bonds shall bear interest from the date of

issue up to and including the day preceeding the Maturity Date

at 10% per annum on the principal amount of the Convertible

Bonds, payable in arrears on 30 June and 31 December each year

respectively between the date of issue of the Convertible Bonds

and the Maturity Date.

Maturity Date

:

The date falling 24 months from the date of issue of the

Convertible Bonds, if that is not a Business Day, the first Business

Day thereafter.

Status

: The Convertible Bonds constitute general, unsubordinated, direct,

unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Company and will

at all times rank pari passu among Bondholders and pari passu

with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated

obligations of the Company except for obligations accorded

preference by mandatory provisions of applicable laws.

Conversion Price

: The initial Conversion Price is HK$0.38 per Share and represents:

(i) a premium of approximately 40.74% when compared with

the closing price of HK$0.27 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets on the date of the Placing Agreement; and

(ii) a premium of approximately 58.33% over the average closing price of HK$0.24 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the last five trading days up to and including the date of the Placing Agreement.

4

The Conversion Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agent with reference to the recent trading performance of the Shares and business prospects of the Group. The Directors consider that the Conversion Price is fair and reasonable under the current market conditions.

Upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the initial Conversion Price, the Convertible Bonds will be convertible into 526,315,789 Shares, representing approximately 8.45% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and approximately 7.80% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds (assuming there is no other change in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the full conversion of the Convertible Bonds).

Adjustment events

: The Conversion Price will be subject to adjustment from time to

time upon occurrence of certain events:

  1. consolidation, subdivision or reclassification of Shares;
  2. capitalisation of profits or reserves;
  3. capital distribution;
  4. offer of new Shares for subscription by way of rights issue or grant of options or warrants to Shareholders, to subscribe for Shares at a price per Share which is less than 80% of the market price per Share at the relevant time;
  5. issue of any securities wholly for cash which by their terms of issue carry rights of conversion into, or exchange or subscription for, Shares to be issued by the Company upon conversion, exchange or subscription at a consideration per Share receivable by the Company which is less than 80% of the market price per Share at the relevant time;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:22:03 UTC
