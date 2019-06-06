China Beidahuang Industry : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00039)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 6 June 2019.
Reference is made to the circular of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 6 June 2019. Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
1.
|
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
financial statements and the reports of the
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
Directors and the independent auditors of the
|
|
|
|
Company for the year ended 31 December
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2.
|
To re-elect Mr. Jiang Jianjun as an Executive
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Director
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
3.
|
To re-elect Mr. Ho Man Fai as an Independent
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Non-executive Director
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
4.
|
To re-elect Mr. Li Jiehong as an Executive
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Director
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
5.
|
To re-elect Mr. Gu Chunyang as an Executive
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Director
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
6.
|
To re-elect Mr. Chong Cha Hwa as an
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Independent Non-executive Director
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
7.
|
To re-elect Mr. Yang Yunguang as an
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Independent Non-executive Director
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
8.
|
To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Directors' remuneration
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
9.
|
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
Limited as auditors of the Company and to
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
authorise the Board of Directors to fix their
|
|
|
|
remuneration
|
|
|
10.
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
2,223,075,310
|
8,142,443
|
|
allot, issue and deal with new Shares *
|
(99.6351%)
|
(0.3649%)
|
11.
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
2,231,217,753
|
0
|
|
repurchase Shares *
|
(100.0000%)
|
(0.0000%)
|
12.
|
To extend the general mandate granted to the
|
2,223,075,310
|
8,142,443
|
|
Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional
|
(99.6351%)
|
(0.3649%)
|
|
Shares by adding to it the aggregate number of
|
|
|
|
Shares repurchased by the Company *
|
|
-
The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 6,225,125,683 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on or voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and no Shareholder or parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited
Li Jiehong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Gu Chunyang (Vice Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.
