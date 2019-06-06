China Beidahuang Industry : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the circular of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 6 June 2019. Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows: