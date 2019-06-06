Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Beidahuang Industry : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 6 June 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 6 June 2019. Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

2,231,217,753

0

financial statements and the reports of the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

Directors and the independent auditors of the

Company for the year ended 31 December

2018

2.

To re-elect Mr. Jiang Jianjun as an Executive

2,231,217,753

0

Director

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

3.

To re-elect Mr. Ho Man Fai as an Independent

2,231,217,753

0

Non-executive Director

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Li Jiehong as an Executive

2,231,217,753

0

Director

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

5.

To re-elect Mr. Gu Chunyang as an Executive

2,231,217,753

0

Director

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

- 1 -

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

6.

To re-elect Mr. Chong Cha Hwa as an

2,231,217,753

0

Independent Non-executive Director

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

7.

To re-elect Mr. Yang Yunguang as an

2,231,217,753

0

Independent Non-executive Director

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

8.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

2,231,217,753

0

Directors' remuneration

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

9.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng

2,231,217,753

0

Limited as auditors of the Company and to

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

authorise the Board of Directors to fix their

remuneration

10.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

2,223,075,310

8,142,443

allot, issue and deal with new Shares *

(99.6351%)

(0.3649%)

11.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

2,231,217,753

0

repurchase Shares *

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

12.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

2,223,075,310

8,142,443

Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

(99.6351%)

(0.3649%)

Shares by adding to it the aggregate number of

Shares repurchased by the Company *

  • The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 6,225,125,683 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on or voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and no Shareholder or parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Li Jiehong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Gu Chunyang (Vice Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 10:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aWEDBUSH SECURITIES : Appoints Sean Satterfield as Managing Director, Investments in the Firm's Honolulu Office
PR
07:09aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
07:09aAT HOME GROUP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aRENEWABLE ENERGY : to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
PU
07:08aVF : Additional definitive proxy soliciting materials and Rule 14(a)(12) material
PU
07:08aVF : Definitive proxy statements
PU
07:08aATHENEX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aIONIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to provide corporate update and 30-year retrospective at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
07:06aTIFFANY : Tell Botswana Diamond Story
AQ
07:05aAviva to cut 1,800 jobs globally, overhauls UK business
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : Weapon of choice? China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in ..
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
3CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
5LEGAL & GENERAL : LEGAL & GENERAL : announces largest UK bulk annuity with Rolls-Royce UK Pension Fund

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About