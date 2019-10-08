Log in
China Beidahuang Industry : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 OCTOBER 2019

10/08/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 OCTOBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the EGM was duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 8 October 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 September 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

1

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the EGM was duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 8 October 2019. Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

Ordinary Resolution (Note)

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

(a)

to approve the New Framework Agreement and

789,208,090

0

transactions contemplated thereunder;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b)

to approve proposed Annual Caps;

(c)

to ratify supply of Products during the year ended 31

December 2018; and

(d)

to authorize the Directors to take necessary actions

to implement the transactions.

Note: The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice of EGM dated 19 September 2019.

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company without modification at the EGM.

As stated in the Circular, Beidahuang HK and its associates were required to abstain from voting of the resolution proposed at the EGM. Beidahuang HK and its associates held 660,000,000 Shares as at the date of the EGM and have abstained from voting at the EGM. As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 6,225,125,683 Shares, out of which 5,565,125,683 Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolution at the EGM. No Shareholder or parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Li Jiehong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

2

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:19:08 UTC
