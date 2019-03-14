Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Beidahuang Industry : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited ʕ਷̏ɽঞପุණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the information currently available, it is expected to record a significant decrease over 80% in the profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017.

In 2017, the Group was granted the cash award of about HK$137 million from the Lianyungang City Ganyu District People's Government*€ஹථಥ̹ᜯๆਜɛ͏ִ݁in recognition of the Group's commitment towards the development of the construction projects in Jiangsu Province and the award was booked as other income of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017. Such cash award however has not recurred for the year ended 31 December 2018 and became the main factor attributable to the expected significant decrease of profit for the year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the information currently available, which are subject to the audit or review by the auditor of the Company and may be amended. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the final result announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is expected to be released by the end of March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Jiang Jianjun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Gu Chunyang (Vice Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Black workers at UPS hub say they were targets of racism
AQ
10:10aMACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
10:10aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Directorate Change
PR
10:09aDATALEX : Equity Placing and Conditional Loan Agreement – 14 March 2019
PU
10:09aHUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected T ...
PU
10:09aMAJESCO : Four Consumer Trends That Will Demand New Insurance Business Models
PU
10:09aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : BoD approves results at 31 December 2018
PU
10:09aDANONE : The Livelihoods Funds strengthen their investments in Africa to support companies in their sustainability journey and responsible sourcing commitments
PU
10:09aITESOFT : Data as a Critical Resource
PU
10:09aGlobal Tobacco Market 2019-2023| Use of Automated Techniques in the Manufacture of Tobacco Products to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Oil reaches 4-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.