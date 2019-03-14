China Beidahuang Industry : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited ʕ਷̏ɽঞପุණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the information currently available, it is expected to record a significant decrease over 80% in the profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017.

In 2017, the Group was granted the cash award of about HK$137 million from the Lianyungang City Ganyu District People's Government*€ஹථಥ̹ᜯๆਜɛ͏ִ݁in recognition of the Group's commitment towards the development of the construction projects in Jiangsu Province and the award was booked as other income of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017. Such cash award however has not recurred for the year ended 31 December 2018 and became the main factor attributable to the expected significant decrease of profit for the year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the information currently available, which are subject to the audit or review by the auditor of the Company and may be amended. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the final result announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is expected to be released by the end of March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Jiang Jianjun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Gu Chunyang (Vice Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

* For identification purpose only