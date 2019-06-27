China Beidahuang Industry : TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

TERMINATION OF PLACING AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement ("Announcement") of the Company dated 6 June 2019 in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Due to commercial reason, on 27 June 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into

termination agreement (the " Termination Agreement ") whereby the Placing Agreement has been terminated with effect on the date of the Termination Agreement and the rights and obligations of the Company and the Placing Agent under the Placing Agreement have ceased to have any effect.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Li Jiehong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.