China Binary Sale Technology : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES; AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING20190328

03/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Binary New Fintech Group, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

China Binary New Fintech Group

神 州 數 字 新 金 融 科 技 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8255)

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES;

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of the cover and cover inside page shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' of this circular.

A notice convening the AGM to be held at Room 1102, 11/F, Office Plus@Wan Chai, No. 303 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use in connection with the AGM is enclosed with this circular. If you do not intend to attend the AGM but wish to exercise your rights as a Shareholder, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the completed form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or its adjournment. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting in person at the AGM or its adjournment should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This circular is also published on the website of the Company at http://www.shenzhoufu.hk.

29 March 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Issue Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Extension of General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Voting by Poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED . . . . .

8

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

This circular is prepared in both English and Chinese. In the event of inconsistency, the English text of the circular shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings:

''AGM'' or ''Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Meeting''

Room 1102, 11/F, Office Plus@Wan Chai, No. 303 Hennessy

Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

''Articles of Association''

the articles of association of the Company as amended,

supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

''Board''

the board of Directors

''close associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

''Company''

China Binary New Fintech Group, a company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of

which are listed and traded on GEM (Stock Code: 8255)

''controlling shareholder(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

''core connected person(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''GEM''

GEM of the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the

Stock Exchange as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Issue Mandate''

the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

at the AGM to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with

Shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the

issued Share as at the date of passing the relevant resolution

for approving the issue mandate

''Latest Practicable Date''

25 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain

information to be contained in this circular

''Nomination Committee''

the nomination committee of the Board

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''PRC''

''Repurchase Mandate''

''SFO''

''Share(s)''

''Shareholder(s)''

''Stock Exchange''

''subsidiary(ies)''

''substantial shareholder(s)''

''Takeovers Code''

''U.S.A.''

''US$''

''%''

the People's Republic of China and for the purpose of this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted at the AGM to the Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Share as at the date of passing the relevant resolution granting the repurchase mandate

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

ordinary share(s) of nominal value of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time and administrated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

the United States of America

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the U.S.A.

per cent.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Binary Sale Technology Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
