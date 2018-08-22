China Blockchain Technology Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China
The Chinese government is backing a blockchain fund of worth USD 1 Bn.
Government auditors are looking forward to utilizing Blockchain
technology as a solution to store data.
The database from World Intellectual Property Organization reports that
more than half of the 406 Blockchains related patent applications are
from China. China is leading global blockchain patent applications.
Digitally-minded opportunists are the breakthrough of blockchain in
China.
The local governments of China are looking forward to working with
Blockchain related programs and making investments that would benefit
start-ups. China's top retailers are planning to use blockchain for
traceability systems. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce firm plan to use
Blockchain technology for Supply chain management. Blockchain
application in supply chain management is expected to grow at a
double-digit CAGR.
China is willing to apply blockchain technology across various domains
like mobile payments, and travel bookings. 90% to 100% of the
transactions take place through mobile payments, and 65% of Chinese
tourists are willing to pay through their mobile phones during their
overseas travel, hence increasing the chance of data conspiracy. These
factors contribute towards the growth of the Blockchain market. However,
the future of Blockchain growth in China will depend on well-designed
policies and regulations.
