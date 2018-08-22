Log in
China Blockchain Technology Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 10:33am CEST

The "China Blockchain Technology Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese government is backing a blockchain fund of worth USD 1 Bn. Government auditors are looking forward to utilizing Blockchain technology as a solution to store data.

The database from World Intellectual Property Organization reports that more than half of the 406 Blockchains related patent applications are from China. China is leading global blockchain patent applications. Digitally-minded opportunists are the breakthrough of blockchain in China.

The local governments of China are looking forward to working with Blockchain related programs and making investments that would benefit start-ups. China's top retailers are planning to use blockchain for traceability systems. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce firm plan to use Blockchain technology for Supply chain management. Blockchain application in supply chain management is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR.

China is willing to apply blockchain technology across various domains like mobile payments, and travel bookings. 90% to 100% of the transactions take place through mobile payments, and 65% of Chinese tourists are willing to pay through their mobile phones during their overseas travel, hence increasing the chance of data conspiracy. These factors contribute towards the growth of the Blockchain market. However, the future of Blockchain growth in China will depend on well-designed policies and regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: China Blockchain Technology Market overview

Chapter 4: China Blockchain Technology Market by industries

Chapter 5: Company profiles

Chapter 6: Start-up Company Overview

Chapter 7: Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

Major Companies:

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Deloitte

Start-up Companies:

  • Okcoin
  • Bitkan
  • BTCchina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36sjbv/china_blockchain?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
