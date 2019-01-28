Log in
China 'Blue Sky Action Plan' Drives Demand for Alfdex-separator

01/28/2019 | 02:51am EST

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Alfdex AB, a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric, today announce that they will expand its manufacturing unit in China during first half of 2019 to capture the demand driven by the Chinese action plan to improve the air quality, called the "Blue Sky Action Plan". 

The Chinese air quality plan covers many emission sources, where heavy trucks is one important subset. The China-6 regulation will be effective in China's largest cities as of July 1, 2019 and this is expected to result in the replacement of one million heavy duty trucks.

The Alfdex-separator is the most widely used solution for active cleaning of crankcase gases in truck engines. It was launched in 2004 and has been selected by most truck manufactures in North America, Europe and Japan. During the last twelve months about 700,000 Alfdex-separator units have been sold. The expansion of the manufacturing unit in China means that the total capacity nearly double. Alfdex have also received its first orders in China whereof one is from Weichai, which is the largest engine manufacture in China who also manufactures trucks.

"The development in China is interesting from a business perspective and also very positive from an environmental point of view," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "Alfdex have received the first order from Weichai, and from a couple of other customers. To that, there is a considerable general interest in the product."  

Did you know that… air pollution has become a major issue in China and that only 84 cities out of 338 met the national standard for air quality in 2016?[1]  

About Alfdex                    
Alfdex is the world leader in reducing crankcase emissions from diesel engines by using an active separation system. The separation principle is based upon Alfa Laval's long experience in centrifugal separator technology for systems that separate liquids from liquids and solid particles from liquids. Alfdex has exploited this special technology and refined it to separate particles and liquid droplets from gas. Three out of four new heavy trucks in North America and Europe are using Alfdex-separators. Over 4 million heavy trucks are today equipped with an Alfdex-system.

www.alfdex.com 

About Alfa Laval                                                                                                         
Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com 

For more information please contact: 
Peter Torstensson
Senior Vice President, Communications
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 72 31
Mobile: +46 709 33 72 31

Gabriella Grotte
Investor Relations Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-74-82
Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

[1] Source: Chinanews.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/china--blue-sky-action-plan--drives-demand-for-alfdex-separator,c2726604

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-blue-sky-action-plan-drives-demand-for-alfdex-separator-300784897.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
