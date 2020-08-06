Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Bohai Bank : GRANTING OF BANKING LICENCE BY THE HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BOHAI BANK CO., LTD.

渤海銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 9668)

GRANTING OF BANKING LICENCE

BY THE HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY

The board of directors (the "Board") of CHINA BOHAI BANK CO., LTD. (the "Bank") is pleased to announce that the Bank has been granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on August 6, 2020 and thus becomes a licensed bank in Hong Kong.

The Bank will operate banking business in strict compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements in Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

CHINA BOHAI BANK CO., LTD.

LI Fuan

Chairman

Tianjin, China

August 6, 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Fuan, Mr. QU Hongzhi, Mr. LI Yi and Mr. DU Gang as executive directors; Mr. FUNG Joi Lun Alan, Mr. ZHANG Bingjun, Mr. CUI Xuesong, Ms. YUAN Wei, Mr. YE Baishou, Mr. HU Aimin, Mr. ZHANG Xifang and Mr. ZHANG Yunji as non-executive directors; and Mr. MAO Zhenhua, Mr. CHI Guotai, Mr. MU Binrui, Mr. TSE Yat Hong, Mr. WANG Ren and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

China Bohai Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:51aAdidas Swings to Loss But Sees Recovery Under Way--2nd Update
DJ
05:50aNICE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:50aBAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces the launch of distribution and marketing of rabavert in the u.s. supported by a u.s. commercial team
AQ
05:49aHEADWATER EXPLORATION : Q2 2020 md&a
PU
05:49aPAYPAL : Q2-20 Earnings Buyside Call Transcript
PU
05:49aNICHIIGAKKAN : Partial Correction of “Notice Regarding Implementation of Management Buyout and Recommendation to Tender Shares”
PU
05:49aNICHIIGAKKAN : Notice Regarding K.K. BCJ-44's Partial Correction to “Notice Regarding Commencement of a Tender Offer of Shares, Etc. of Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd.“
PU
05:49aPAYPAL : Q2-20 Earnings Analyst Call Transcript
PU
05:47aSouth Korean farmers bartering sugar for North Korean booze to bypass sanctions
RE
05:45aCANADIAN TIRE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : beats profit estimates, raises outlook despite stagnating sales
5SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group