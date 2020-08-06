China Bohai Bank : GRANTING OF BANKING LICENCE BY THE HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BOHAI BANK CO., LTD.

渤海銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 9668)

GRANTING OF BANKING LICENCE

BY THE HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY

The board of directors (the "Board") of CHINA BOHAI BANK CO., LTD. (the "Bank") is pleased to announce that the Bank has been granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on August 6, 2020 and thus becomes a licensed bank in Hong Kong.

The Bank will operate banking business in strict compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements in Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

CHINA BOHAI BANK CO., LTD.

LI Fuan

Chairman

Tianjin, China

August 6, 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Fuan, Mr. QU Hongzhi, Mr. LI Yi and Mr. DU Gang as executive directors; Mr. FUNG Joi Lun Alan, Mr. ZHANG Bingjun, Mr. CUI Xuesong, Ms. YUAN Wei, Mr. YE Baishou, Mr. HU Aimin, Mr. ZHANG Xifang and Mr. ZHANG Yunji as non-executive directors; and Mr. MAO Zhenhua, Mr. CHI Guotai, Mr. MU Binrui, Mr. TSE Yat Hong, Mr. WANG Ren and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive directors.