China Braces Itself for Protracted Trade Dispute With the U.S.

By Chao Deng and Chun Han Wong

BEIJING -- China is preparing itself for a protracted struggle with the U.S., fighting a trade war volley-for-volley while leaving room to negotiate, as Beijing tries to manage increasingly divisive relations with the still-reigning world superpower.

The two countries' trade conflict, now more than a year old, has worsened in recent days -- with threats of more U.S. tariffs, China weakening its currency in response and a downward spiral in global markets. The flare-up piles on more challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping. His government is struggling to rejuvenate a sluggish domestic economy and quell antigovernment protests in Hong Kong.

These difficulties are landing just when Mr. Xi is ordering a smooth and celebratory run-up to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic in October. That event, according to Communist Party watchers and media, is supposed to showcase him as a strong leader of a powerful nation.

As a result, these analysts said, Mr. Xi can ill afford to make concessions, even as he wants to avoid deteriorating relations with President Trump and the U.S., still a main trading partner and investor.

"Trump's actions have seriously agitated the Chinese leadership, who now realize that there's no chance of reaching a fair deal with the U.S." for the foreseeable future, said Shi Yinhong, an international-relations professor at Beijing's Renmin University. "China is not just preparing for a protracted trade war, but also an escalating conflict."

Mr. Xi has projected a strongman image and crafted a more forward-leaning foreign policy partly as tools to augment his power. During the past year, he has faced disquiet within the Communist Party elite, some of whom accuse him of concentrating too much power, making policy missteps, and provoking U.S. and other international pushback against China's assertive diplomacy.

"In some ways, Xi has been held hostage by his own image" as an ardent nationalist and all-powerful decision maker, said Wu Qiang, a Beijing-based political affairs commentator. "A series of small crises in the economy and Hong Kong can stack up with the China-U.S. trade war and turn into a major crisis for Xi."

In the trade fight, the U.S. imposed or threatened to impose punitive tariffs on nearly all the goods it imports from China to pressure Beijing to change rules and a subsidy-heavy government-led economic model seen as unfair to foreign businesses. While Beijing has retaliated with tariffs previously, it imports far less from the U.S. In its latest countermoves this week, China suspended purchases of U.S. agricultural products and weakened the Chinese currency to make Chinese exports more competitive, aiming to undercut the impact of the U.S.'s punitive duties.

In response, the Trump administration designated China a currency manipulator, potentially paving the way for more punitive measures. The Chinese central bank on Tuesday said it opposed the U.S.'s labeling of it as a currency manipulator, though didn't announce any countermeasures.

The trade fight now falls into a lengthening list of irritants -- from cybersecurity to theft of technology and China's infrastructure-building program overseas -- that have dragged U.S.-China relations to what many experts say is their worst state in 40 years.

Both governments have left some room for negotiations. The U.S. wants China to ramp up purchases of agricultural goods to relieve the trade war's impact on farmers. Beijing, for its part, wants the Trump administration to relax restrictions on transfers of American technology to Huawei Technologies Co. Though those concessions failed to materialize in talks last week, the two sides agreed to a negotiating session in Washington in September. President Trump could put his newest tariffs on hold before the Sept. 1 effective date, and the yuan could strengthen.

"The two countries will fight while negotiating," said Guan Tao, a former official with China's foreign-exchange regulator. "The trade dispute between China and the U.S. will be a long-term and complicated issue."

In girding the public for prolonged tensions, Chinese officials and state media have unleashed steady invective against the U.S. in recent weeks, including accusing Washington of stirring protests in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry castigated the Trump administration for withdrawing from a landmark nuclear treaty with Russia and vowed to counter any moves by the U.S. to base intermediate-range missiles in Asia.

On the trade front, officials and state news outlets have accused President Trump of violating a truce the two countries reached in late June with his threats of additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

"China's consistent position is that we don't wish to fight, but we don't fear a fight, and when the time comes, we'd have no choice but to fight," the Communist Party's flagship newspaper, People's Daily, said in a Tuesday commentary. "The U.S. shouldn't harbor any illusions that those who break the faith and abandon righteousness can avoid paying the price."

Mr. Xi hasn't popped up on state media in recent days, fueling speculation that he and other leaders are likely in China's coastal resort town of Beidaihe, where top officials have gathered most summers to discuss policy and political matters in secret. This year, discussions are likely to center on the economy and the trade war, as well as the continuing protests in Hong Kong, according to China politics watchers.

A slowdown in China's economy, which began last year, has persisted. Growth, which officially came in at 6.2% in the second quarter, is at its slowest in decades, and the trade dispute has exacerbated the problem, weakening exports and shaking the confidence of businesses, which have pulled back investments.

President Trump's decision to slap 10% levies on $300 billion in Chinese goods and label China a currency manipulator have convinced Beijing of the need to resist giving in on key issues, while stepping up measures to protect its domestic economy, some economists and other analysts said.

That balancing act, these experts said, requires precision strikes, and Beijing's options range from restricting exports of rare earths to laying more regulatory obstacles for American companies to do business in the mainland market.

One broader countermeasure would be for Beijing to sell scads of its roughly $1.1 trillion in U.S. Treasury holdings. Such a move, however, is risky given that a large sale, while driving up interest rates in the U.S., would drive up the value of the yuan, something that Beijing is trying to avoid.

"It would be a lose-lose situation if Beijing really dumps U.S. Treasurys," said Tommy Xie, an economist with OCBC Bank.

Beijing is unlikely to escalate tensions with the U.S.; throughout the trade fight it has waited for the U.S. to impose tariffs. Part of Beijing's strategy, experts said, is to wait for U.S. tariffs to damage the U.S. economy and for a declining U.S. stock market to force President Trump into making concessions.

"The best retaliation is letting U.S. tariffs on China hurt the U.S.'s own economy." said Yu Yongding, an economist and adviser to Chinese policy makers.

--Grace Zhu and Xiao Xiao contributed to this article.

