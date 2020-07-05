China CAMC Engineering : Belarus National Football Stadium Project Designed by China IP...

On June 30, 2020, the opening ceremony of the Belarus National Football Stadium and International Standard Swimming Pool project aided by the Chinese government was held in the Ginamo Stadium in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The consortium of China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CAMCE, and its affiliated Jingxing International Engineering Management Co., Ltd. are responsible for the design and management of the football stadium project. Beijing Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. is responsible for the design and project management of the swimming pool.

The first Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Nikolay Snopkov, and the Chinese Ambassador to Belarus, Cui Qiming, jointly cut the ribbon and made speeches for the two projects. The Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus, the Vice Chairman of the Minsk Executive Committee and the representatives of the Chinese participating entities attended the meeting.

Snopkov said in the speech that the construction of the two projects will greatly enhance the unity and friendship between the peoples of the two countries and show the economic and technological strength of China to the world.

Ambassador Cui Qiming said that China and Belarus will actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, jointly overcome the difficulties caused by COVID-19, contribute to the construction of the Belt and Road, jointly practice the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and build the two projects as new landmark of friendship between Belarus and China.

The two projects have received great attention from leaders of China and Belarus. On April 25, 2019, President Xi Jinping and Belarus President Lukashenko jointly unveiled the two project models in the Great Hall of the People. The project is a 33,000-seat professional football stadium that can host the events like European Championship, World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League (European Union) and the European Super Cup. The building area is 48,000 square meters. The UFC standard professional football stadium is designed according to the highest standards of the corresponding size stadiums of UEFA, and when completed, it will become a world-class professional football stadium.

In the face of the current epidemic situation, on the premise of actively preventing and controlling the epidemic situation and ensuring the safety of personnel, China IPPR carried out comprehensive communications with the general contracting enterprise on technical issues of the project and preparations for the start of construction through meetings, video connections, correspondence, etc., and discussions with Belarus management team on issues such as management mechanism, work plan, technical details, etc., to promote the steady implementation of the project and strive to make the project a masterpiece of international aid projects.