News  >  Companies  >  All News

China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE Overseas Branches and Projects Celebrated Chinese New Year

02/15/2020 | 12:32pm EST

During the Spring Festival, there were such a group of CAMCE staff members who work in foreign countries far away from home and still held their posts. No matter where they are, at overseas branches or project sites, they all cared about the hometown and their motherland. They celebrated the Spring Festival overseas in various forms. The atmosphere of the year was created by the bright couplets on the lintel, the red lanterns hung high and dishes on the table.

In Nicaragua, as the Chinese New Year was approaching, CAMCE Nicaragua, Sda held a corporate cultural activity of mountain climbing. After the event, the Chinese and Nepalese employees gathered together to write the Spring Festival couplets and post the good fortune character to welcome the Spring Festival.

In Colombia, during the Spring Festival, CAMCE Colombia Branch organized a series of celebration activities. On January 22, the Colombia Branch participated in the Spring Festival Reception organized by the Chinese Embassy in Colombia.

On January 23, Columbia Branch organized employees to watch the Happy Chinese New Year Show brought by the China Opera and Dance-drama Troupe.

On the second day of the new year, the Columbia Branch actively participated in the 2020 Happy Chinese New Year temple fair hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Colombia. The employees of the branch carefully arranged the booths, and the site was decorated with lanterns and streamers lighting up the lights and was full of the sons of gongs and drums. The employees worked to advertise the company and promote Chinese culture in the Chinese spring festival atmosphere.

In Uzbekistan, on the day of New Year's Eve, all employees of Uzbekistan PVC production complex construction project, Navoi's 500,000 t / a nitric acid project and Uzbekistan representative office organized many traditional activities like hang balloons, put up couplets and blessing posters, made dumplings. The restaurant at the project site carefully prepared a rich dinner. Everyone sat around to have a reunion dinner, sent blessings to each other, and watched the Spring Festival Gala on TV. Representatives from the state government where the project is located came to the event site and sent holiday blessings to everyone.

In Belarus, during the Spring Festival, all employees of CAMCE in Belarus gathered together to make dumplings, put up Spring Festival couplets, watch Spring Festival Gala, and send holiday blessings to family members, company management and colleagues at home.

On the occasion of New Year celebration , all CAMCE staff members will keep up with the company's strategic steps, improve quality and efficiency and develop with innovations with aim to promote the development of the company to leap onto a new stage.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 17:31:00 UTC
