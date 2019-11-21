China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE Signed Five Purchase Agreements at CIIE

When the tide of the Huangpu River is rising, the time of renewal comes. On November 5, 2019, the 2nd China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) was grandly opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech entitled Open Cooperation, Shared Destiny and proposed the joint creation of a global economy characterized by open cooperation, open innovation and open sharing.

At this year's CIIE, SINOMACH participated in a multi-elementary, multi-dimensional and multi-faceted way. On the afternoon of November 6th, SINOMACH organized a signing ceremony. CAMCE and its subsidiaries signed a number of agreements concerning the purchase of engineering equipment and cooperation in the field of agricultural products with partners from Italy, Singapore and Argentina. Ding Hongxiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of SINOMACH, Liu Zuqing, Chief Economist of SINOMACH, and Luo Yan, Marketing Director of SINOMACH and Chairwoman of CAMCE, witnessed the signing of the agreements mentioned above. Wang Yuhang, Deputy General Manager of CAMCE, and Kang Guoqing, Assistant to General Manager of CAMCE and CEO and General manager of CAMCE Resources Co., Ltd., participated in the above activities.

Deputy general manager Wang Yuhang signed on behalf of CAMCE, with NUOVO PIGNONE INTERNATIONAL SRL, the contract for the purchase of natural gas compressors for the project of expansion of Tuz Lake underground natural gas reservoir in Turkey. NUOVO PIGNONE , a subsidiary of the Baker Hughes Group,is a long-standing energy company in Italy which has been operating for more than 170 years with a leading position in the energy sector. This signing is an important achievement of cooperation between China and Italy during the 2nd CIIE.

Zhao Yunsheng, Deputy General Manager of CAMC, signed the agricultural cooperation agreement with Export Trading Group Co. Ltd. from Singapore, and signed the Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural trade with Swiss Singapore Overseas Enterprises Pte. Ltd.

Tan Xiaoyan, Assisstant to General Manager of CAMCE Resources Co., Ltd., respectively signed the agreement for the purchase of frozen beef with ARRE BEEF S.A. and COMPANIA BERNAL S.A. from Argentina. The signing of the agreements marked the reinforcement of close cooperation between CAMCE and internationally renowned suppliers in food and agricultural products.

CCTV News reported the signing ceremony.