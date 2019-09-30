China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE participated the 16th China-ASEAN Expo

On September 21, 2019, with the theme of Building Belt & Road Routes, Realising Vision for A Community with Shared Future, the 16th China-ASEAN Expo and the 16th China-ASEAN Business & Investment Summit were held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At the invitation of the China International Contractors Association, CAMCE set up a booth at the Expo. Deputy General Manager Liu Shengcheng led a delegation to participate in the event. CAMCE has been operating in the ASEAN region for more than 20 years and has completed many large government projects, such as Myanmar Thilawa Shipyard, Mandalay Bridge of Myanmar, Luang Prabang Airport in Laos, Agno River Integrated Irrigation Project and the Chico River Pump Station Irrigation Project in Philippine, which enjoy high reputation in the contracting industry in ASEAN countries. The exhibition booth set up by CAMCE, fully demonstrated the company's development history and achievements in engineering contracting, design and investment over the world with pictures, videos and on-site explanations,which has won great attention and appreciation from Chinese and foreign participants.

At 9h on the 21st, Han Zheng, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of State Council, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech before he visited CAMCE's booth. Mr. Liu Shengcheng introduced to Vice Premier Han Zheng the basic situation of CAMCE and the company's business and key projects in ASEAN countries. Looking at the photo taken during the inspection of President Xi Jinping to China-Belarus Industrial Park, Mr. Liu introduced in detail the current progress of the Park. In front of the Model of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, Mr. Liu introduced the basic situation of the stadium. Han Zheng expressed affirmation of the development of CAMCE's overseas business. He hoped that CAMCE's business in ASEAN countries will be better and better under the Belt and Road Initiative.

On the afternoon of the 21st, the China-ASEAN Infrastructure Cooperation Forum was held. Deputy General Manager Liu Shengcheng attended the forum upon invitation and delivered a keynote speech entitled High Quality Development Concept on Leading China-ASEAN Investment Cooperation. Combining the experience of CAMCE in overseas business, especially in ASEAN countries, he proposed to explore new development opportunities and cultivate new economic growth motivation with high-quality development concepts and innovation of ways and areas for cooperation with ASEAN countries, which will promote the high-quality development of China-ASEAN cooperation and the global economic prosperity.

It is reported that the forum is a supporting event for International Economic and Capacity Cooperation Exhibition Area in the China-ASEAN Expo. With theme of Promoting high-quality development of China-ASEAN infrastructure cooperation , the forum invited more than 150 people, including relevant government authorities of China and ASEAN countries, Chinese Business Counsellor in the Philippines and leaders of international contracting enterprises, where they exchanged ideas on the hot topics of China-ASEAN infrastructure cooperation.

During the exhibition, Deputy General Manager Liu Shengcheng accepted an exclusive interview from Chinadaily.com.cn. He gave a detailed introduction of the company's basic situation, the development of overseas business and the projects implemented in the ASEAN region. He said that in the future CAMCE would continue to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries and push China-ASEAN infrastructure cooperation to a new level.

2019 is the first year of the full implementation of the ASEAN-China Strategic Partnership Vision 2030. The 16th China-ASEAN Expo will deepen the cooperation between China and ASEAN in the fields of economic and trade, interconnection, finance, etc., which will upgrade China-ASEAN all-round friendly cooperation to a new level.