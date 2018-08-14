Log in
China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE's Municipal Infrastructure Construction Project of Start...

08/14/2018 | 04:01am CEST

Municipal Infrastructure Construction Project of Starting Area of Phase One, M2 Office Building and Standard Plant Construction Project of China-Belarus Industrial Park, constructed by CAMCE, has received Belarusian Outstanding Engineering Award on 7 th , August 2018.

On behalf of Ministry of Architecture and Construction of Belarus, Vice Minister Kruchanov A. B. awarded the Honor of Certificate to CAMCE. He said CAMCE abides by the concept of scientific management and quality pursuit. CAMCE always put construction quality first and complete each task as scheduled. he hopes CAMCE makes persistent efforts to be more engaged in other construction projects in Belarus.

CAMCE is the first foreign company to win this honor in the past 3 years, which affirms CAMCE's strength and capability in project management and project general contracting in Belarus, also improves CAMCE's image and reputation to a great extent. As a Chinese saying goes, ' A mountain is formed by accumulation of earth and an ocean is formed by accumulation of water. ' CAMCE is determined and innovative to take the lead in building the belt and road initiative to bring tangible benefits to peoples around the world.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 02:00:08 UTC
