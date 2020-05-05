China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE signed a turnkey contract for the Al-Doura power plant p...

On April 28, 2020, CAMCE and Primesouth Lebanon s.a.l. signed the turnkey contract for the Al-Doura power plant project in Iraq. Wang Bo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of CAMCE, General Manager of China National Machinery Industry Engineering Group, and Mr. Khalid, Chairman of Primesouth Lebanon s.a.l., signed the contract in Beijing and Beirut via video connection.

Located near Baghdad, capital of Iraq, the project is to undertake the design, supply, installation and construction of fuel oil generators with a total installed capacity of 640 MW. The construction period is 2 years.

With continuing spread of COVID-19 abroad, the successful signing of the project is the result of all parties who have overcome difficulties and have conducted thorough technical and commercial negotiations in an informational way. It is also the first major turnkey contract abroad signed by CAMCE after the resumption of work and production, which is of great importance for boosting the confidence in business abroad.

Zhang Yu, Deputy General Manager of China National Machinery Industry Engineering Group, and Mr. Liu Shencheng, Deputy General Manager of CAMCE attended the signing ceremony.