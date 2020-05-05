Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China CAMC Engineering : CAMCE signed a turnkey contract for the Al-Doura power plant p...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

On April 28, 2020, CAMCE and Primesouth Lebanon s.a.l. signed the turnkey contract for the Al-Doura power plant project in Iraq. Wang Bo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of CAMCE, General Manager of China National Machinery Industry Engineering Group, and Mr. Khalid, Chairman of Primesouth Lebanon s.a.l., signed the contract in Beijing and Beirut via video connection.

Located near Baghdad, capital of Iraq, the project is to undertake the design, supply, installation and construction of fuel oil generators with a total installed capacity of 640 MW. The construction period is 2 years.

With continuing spread of COVID-19 abroad, the successful signing of the project is the result of all parties who have overcome difficulties and have conducted thorough technical and commercial negotiations in an informational way. It is also the first major turnkey contract abroad signed by CAMCE after the resumption of work and production, which is of great importance for boosting the confidence in business abroad.

Zhang Yu, Deputy General Manager of China National Machinery Industry Engineering Group, and Mr. Liu Shencheng, Deputy General Manager of CAMCE attended the signing ceremony.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 02:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:04aTENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb subsidiary in partnership with envision digital to digitialise operations of its largest solar
PU
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Receives First Medical Cannabis Prescriptions for UK Patients Participating in Project Twenty21
AQ
12:02aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Annual IBM List Celebrates Global Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence
AQ
12:02aQUESTCAP : and MTJR Partnership Signs Sales Agreement for 500,000 Antibody Tests
AQ
05/05Sylo announces top-tier exchange listing for SYLO Token
PR
05/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore
DJ
05/05NEOEN : French power producer Neoen to build Australia's biggest solar farm
RE
05/05ANAPLAN : Keys to a successful sales performance management transformation in insurance
PU
05/05COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Automotive Valvetrain System Market 2020-2024 | Rising Preference for High-Performance Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/05BEYOND MEAT : Correction to Beyond Meat Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
2U.S. stock futures, Chinese shares slip amid Sino-U.S. tensions, oil falters
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group