China CAMC Engineering : Ms. Luo Yan, Marketing Director of SINOMACH Group and Chairman...

On September 26 of 2019, Mr. Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of SINOMACH Group, visited Mr. Huang Xizhang in China IPPR, the subsidiary enterprise of CAMCE. And Ms. Luo Yan, the Marketing Director of SINOMACH Group and Chairman of CAMCE, accompanied Chairman Zhang in the visit.

The year 2019 is the 55th anniversary of Mr. Huang Xizhang's career life. He is a spiritual advanced model of SINOMACH Group, and a representative of returned overseas Chinese and a master of China IPPR designer. Chairman Zhang sent congratulations and greetings to him and on behalf of the Party Committee of the Group, Chairman Zhang sent him consolation money and the letter. Chairman Zhang thanked him for his outstanding contribution to the modernization process of Chinese hospital buildings, congratulated him on his 55th anniversary of his career, sincerely invited Huang Xizhang to make suggestions for the high-quality development of SINOMACH Group ,the major construction projects and also reminded Huang Xizhang to pay attention to rest and take care of his health.

Chairman Luo of CAMCE expressed her sincere greetings to Dr. Huang Xizhang and exchanged views with him on the development of medical architecture.

Mr. Huang Xizhang expressed his gratitude to the Group for concern and condolences to him, and said would give full play to the waste heat, actively offer advice and suggestions, as always concerned about supporting the development of the Group's undertakings.