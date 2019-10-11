Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China CAMC Engineering : Ms. Luo Yan, Marketing Director of SINOMACH Group and Chairman...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 02:46am EDT

　　On September 26 of 2019, Mr. Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of SINOMACH Group, visited Mr. Huang Xizhang in China IPPR, the subsidiary enterprise of CAMCE. And Ms. Luo Yan, the Marketing Director of SINOMACH Group and Chairman of CAMCE, accompanied Chairman Zhang in the visit.

　　The year 2019 is the 55th anniversary of Mr. Huang Xizhang's career life. He is a spiritual advanced model of SINOMACH Group, and a representative of returned overseas Chinese and a master of China IPPR designer. Chairman Zhang sent congratulations and greetings to him and on behalf of the Party Committee of the Group, Chairman Zhang sent him consolation money and the letter. Chairman Zhang thanked him for his outstanding contribution to the modernization process of Chinese hospital buildings, congratulated him on his 55th anniversary of his career, sincerely invited Huang Xizhang to make suggestions for the high-quality development of SINOMACH Group ,the major construction projects and also reminded Huang Xizhang to pay attention to rest and take care of his health.

　　Chairman Luo of CAMCE expressed her sincere greetings to Dr. Huang Xizhang and exchanged views with him on the development of medical architecture.

　　Mr. Huang Xizhang expressed his gratitude to the Group for concern and condolences to him, and said would give full play to the waste heat, actively offer advice and suggestions, as always concerned about supporting the development of the Group's undertakings.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources plc
PU
03:31aAKSA ENERJI URETIM : Transfer of Aksa Energy Shares to Kazancı Holding A.Ş. from Aksa Makine San. A.Ş.
PU
03:31aTIBS ACQU : TIBRU & IGI Business Combination Investor Presentation - October 11th, 2019
PU
03:31aLANXESS : Cost-efficient, tailor-made water treatment for power plants
PU
03:31aADES INTERNATIONAL : Secures Second Deepwater Drilling Contract
PU
03:31aADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
03:31aAUS TIN MINING : Results of Strategic Review of Granville Project
PU
03:31aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim report January-September 2019 to be published 25 October 2019 at 8.30 a.m. local time
AQ
03:31aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB acquires social infrastructure properties in Sweden and Finland
AQ
03:31aLAGERCRANTZ PUBL : ' share based incentive programme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally
3SAP reverts to co-CEOs after showman McDermott's decade of growth
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Replaces Director of Flamanville Nuclear Plant Project
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group