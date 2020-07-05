China CAMC Engineering : Philippines Balbalungao Earthfill Dam and Irrigation Project U...

On the morning of July 2, 2020 local time, the opening ceremony of the Philippines Balbalungao Earthfill Dam and its Appurtenant Structures under the Small Reservoir Irrigation Project(SRIP) undertaken by CAMCE was held. The General Director of the Philippine National Irrigation Administration, Visaya, attended the ceremony and inspected the project site.

In his speech at the ceremony, Director Visaya highly praised CAMCE's previous contributions to the construction of Philippine agricultural irrigation infrastructure. He said that the new project is one of the important irrigation projects constructed by the National Irrigation Authority of the Philippines, the first irrigation project signed in 2020, and the first project to hold a opening ceremony during the COVID-19. The Philippine National Irrigation Administration has cooperated with CAMCE for many times, who has completed the tasks with high efficiency and high quality. It is believed that this time CAMCE can also complete the project construction with high standards as before. He hoped that during the construction period, CAMCE will do a good job in the prevention and control of COVID-19 to ensure the health of employees, and strive to complete the project as soon as possible for the benefit of local people.

The project mainly includes the construction of a new earth-rock dam, spillway and supporting irrigation outlets. After the completion of the project, it will provide irrigation water for thousands of hectares of farmland around it, which will benefit thousands of local farmers and create social and economic efficiency.