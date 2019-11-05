China CAMC Engineering : Sino-Sri Lankan friendship Conveys Love----CAMCE Branch in Sri...

On the morning of October 18, 2019, Sino-Sri Lankan Friendship Conveys Love - the donation ceremony of CAMCE Branch in Sri Lanka was successfully held in Oaxaca, northern Sri Lanka. The donated primary schools are located downstream of the CAMCE-constructed Yan River Agricultural Irrigation Project Dam, aiming at solving the schooling issues of relocated family's children, which is of great significance . The donated items include 248 sets of schoolbags, stationery and 43 sets of educational supplies to the four elementary schools in the region. More than 150 people participated in the event, including the Party Committee Secretary and General Manager of CAMCE, Ding Jian, Party Committee Member and Assistant to the President of CAMCE, Huang Kaili, representatives of the project owner as well as teachers and students.

At the donation ceremony, Mr. Ding Jian delivered a warm-hearted speech on the theme Blessing Creates Harmony, Love Transmits Virtue, encouraging children to study hard, grow healthy, and pursue long-standing traditional friendship between China and Sri Lanka.

After the donation ceremony, Ms. Huang Kaili gave a craft class with Chinese characteristics for more than 40 students. She told stories about famous Chinese architectures such as Tiananmen, the Temple of Heaven and the Seventeen-Arch Bridge, and encouraged students to study diligently so as to assume the responsibility of building the country by using the power of knowledge.

The donation not only created good learning conditions for the children, but also established a good image for CAMCE in the local area. As a Chinese company that goes global, CAMCE has always performed the corporate social responsibility while fulfilling the mission of conveying the value of chinese engineering, which embodys the spirit of building the Belt and Road Initiative and created the flower of immortal friendship between the two countries.

The event was reported by Sri Lanka and local Chinese mainstream media.