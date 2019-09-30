China CAMC Engineering : Two Groups of CAMCE Were Awarded the Title of Central Enterpri...

On September 21, 2019, the Commendation Conference for Central Enterprise Advanced Collective and Central Enterprise Model Worker was held at the Great Hall of the People. State Councilor Wang Yong attended the meeting and met with the representatives. Hao Peng, Party Committee Secretary of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Meng Yang, Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council, attended the meeting. Zhang Yiquan, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security read the commendation decision. Ren Hongbin, Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, presided over the meeting. Zhang Xiaolun, Party Secretary and Chairman of SINOMACH, attended the meeting.

Altogether 499 teams and 799 workers were awarded. The CAMCE Venezuela EL Vigia Combined Cycle Power (power plant) and No. 3 Construction Engineering Design Research Institute of China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd. were awarded the title of 'Central Enterprise Advanced Collective', which is usually selected once every five years to recognize the central enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to reform and development and national modernization.