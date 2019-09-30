Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China CAMC Engineering : Two Groups of CAMCE Were Awarded the Title of Central Enterpri...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 01:58am EDT

　　On September 21, 2019, the Commendation Conference for Central Enterprise Advanced Collective and Central Enterprise Model Worker was held at the Great Hall of the People. State Councilor Wang Yong attended the meeting and met with the representatives. Hao Peng, Party Committee Secretary of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Meng Yang, Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council, attended the meeting. Zhang Yiquan, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security read the commendation decision. Ren Hongbin, Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, presided over the meeting. Zhang Xiaolun, Party Secretary and Chairman of SINOMACH, attended the meeting.

　　Altogether 499 teams and 799 workers were awarded. The CAMCE Venezuela EL Vigia Combined Cycle Power (power plant) and No. 3 Construction Engineering Design Research Institute of China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd. were awarded the title of 'Central Enterprise Advanced Collective', which is usually selected once every five years to recognize the central enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to reform and development and national modernization.

Disclaimer

China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 05:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17aVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:17aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Cancellation - Goals Soccer Centres Plc
PU
07:17aI3 ENERGY : Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2019
PU
07:17aBOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Boyaa Poker Tournament Europe Schedule Announced
BU
07:15aAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs cooperation agreement with Monetra Oulu Oy
GL
07:15aELUMEO SE : elumeo SE publishes half-year financial report as of 30 June 2019
EQ
07:12aGlobal third-quarter M&A sinks to three-year low amid U.S.-China trade war fears
RE
07:12aSunrise Communications Slashes Size of Rights Issue for Acquisition of UPC Switzerland
DJ
07:11aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Enhances Quarterly Disclosures
PR
07:11aStartup Giants Plc - Interim Report; Change of Directorate
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group